Former Divas Champion Reveals She Turned Down WWE Evolution Appearance
Former WWE Divas Champion, Kelly Kelly, said on Sunday morning that she turned down an opportunity to appear at the WWE Evolution PLE.
Kelly Kelly took to social media and responded to a fan asking about whether or not she will appear at Evolution by saying that she was offered a moment to appear from the audience, but that she turned it down because that didn't feel like the right way for her to come back.
"Thank you love," Kelly Kelly wrote to the fan. "I was so honored to be invited to Evolution 2. To sit in the crowd, it just didn't feel like the right way to come back. I'll always be proud to have been part of the first. My heart is with every woman in the ring tomorrow. I'll be back when the time is right."
Kelly is a former one-time WWE Divas Champion, but also a former 24/7 Champion. She last appeared for WWE in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She reportedly signed a legends deal with the company in April of this year.
WWE Evolution 2 is an all-women PLE that takes place from Atlanta on Sunday night. Announced matches for the show include Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's World Championship, Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship, and more.
