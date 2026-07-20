Major Update on Tom Brady Potentially Crossing Over Into WWE

The wrestling world continues to buzz about Tom Brady potentially crossing over to WWE, and a new report states that the two sides are having conversations with one another.

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, was reportedly in negotiations with WWE regarding a possible appearance at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, and the company even worked on merchandise and branding for him. Brady ultimately did not appear at the show, but the former NFL star is again teasing a potential crossover, as he slapped Logan Paul at Fanatics Fest 2026.

According to a new report, the two sides are talking again.

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WWE is reportedly in active negotiations with Tom Brady amid Fanatics Fest angle

TMZ Sports reports that Brady is in "ongoing conversations" with WWE. The report doesn't provide further details, though it notes that both Brady and TKO CEO and Chair Ari Emanuel are both minority owners of the Las Vegas Raiders. Given that TKO owns WWE, it's easy to connect the dots.

This comes months after Brady first made headlines by calling WWE "cute" during an interview with Paul. Several members of the WWE roster responded to Brady, further generating speculation that he could cross over to WWE at some point. Brady and Paul have continued their rivalry, both at Fanatics Fest and at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, where they gave each other the middle finger.

Tom Brady and Logan Paul beefing at the World Cup final 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Zm8pUCXVzu — TB EGO (@TomBradyEgo) July 19, 2026

The report comes days after Brady himself said that he thinks he could have a match in WWE. Speaking on What Do You Wanna Talk About? with Cody Rhodes, he stated that he needed an invitation and that he was waiting for the company to come up with a storyline for him.

“I need to get an invite," Brady said. "I’ve been waiting for Nick Khan to come up with some storyline for me to get in the mix. I feel like I’m retired from football, and I have an opportunity to go out there, still showcase I’m a little bit of an athlete."

Brady is one of the top quarterbacks in NFL history, having broken numerous records. He won the NFL MVP award three times, and he was named to the Pro Bowl 15 times, among other accolades. Brady retired from the NFL after the 2022 season and has since transitioned into broadcasting. Given that many other football players have crossed over to wrestling over the years, there's clearly a precedent for Brady; his own teammate, Rob Gronkowski, is a former WWE 24/7 Champion.

The Takedown on SI will continue to monitor the situation and provide more details as they become available.