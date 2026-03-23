Where Things Stand on a Tom Brady Appearance at WrestleMania 42
Tom Brady could very well appear at WrestleMania 42 next month in Las Vegas, but as of this writing, no deal has been reached to make one happen.
While he's yet to step into a ring of any kind, the seven-time Super Bowl Champion has been dipping his toe into the world of professional wrestling by taking repeated shots at the sport itself in some very public settings.
Brady and WWE Raw Superstar Logan Paul traded numerous verbal jabs with one another to help create some buzz for the Fanatics Flag Football Classic that took place over this past weekend. Brady used words like cute, fake and scripted to describe WWE, which prompted numerous members of the locker room to respond on social media.
With WrestleMania 42 taking place at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, there have been rumors for some time now that minority owner Tom Brady would be involved with the show in some fashion.
WWE is working on a deal to have Tom Brady appear at WrestleMania 42
During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, pro wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer was able to provide an update on where negotiations between WWE and Brady currently stand.
“From what I have been told, they are in negotiations with Tom Brady — but there is absolutely not a deal at this point,” Meltzer said. “So it could happen. Obviously, Logan Paul and Tom Brady are working. I mean, everyone knows they’re working the angle, I think people have seen that coming in. But there could be something in some form at WrestleMania, it would not be a surprise."
Meltzer also reportedly confirmed that Brady's comments about cutting down pro wrestlers were completely worked, and that his true feelings for the industry do not reflect what he's said publicly over the past few weeks.
"[It's] not like Tom Brady’s a d--- and he doesn’t respect pro wrestling," Meltzer said.
The build toward WrestleMania 42 will continue Monday night on Raw, with World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch all confirmed to be in Boston, Massachusetts for the show. The annual 'Showcase of the Immortals' is less than four weeks away now, and still only five matches have been made official.
Current WrestleMania 42 Card (Announced):
- CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship
- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship
- Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship
- Jade Cargill (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's Championship
- Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com