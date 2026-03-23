Where Things Stand on a Tom Brady Appearance at WrestleMania 42

Tom Brady could very well appear at WrestleMania 42 next month in Las Vegas, but as of this writing, no deal has been reached to make one happen.

While he's yet to step into a ring of any kind, the seven-time Super Bowl Champion has been dipping his toe into the world of professional wrestling by taking repeated shots at the sport itself in some very public settings.

Brady and WWE Raw Superstar Logan Paul traded numerous verbal jabs with one another to help create some buzz for the Fanatics Flag Football Classic that took place over this past weekend. Brady used words like cute, fake and scripted to describe WWE, which prompted numerous members of the locker room to respond on social media.

Founders FFC quarterback Tom Brady and Logan Paul of Wildcats FFC = | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With WrestleMania 42 taking place at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, there have been rumors for some time now that minority owner Tom Brady would be involved with the show in some fashion.

WWE is working on a deal to have Tom Brady appear at WrestleMania 42

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, pro wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer was able to provide an update on where negotiations between WWE and Brady currently stand.

“From what I have been told, they are in negotiations with Tom Brady — but there is absolutely not a deal at this point,” Meltzer said. “So it could happen. Obviously, Logan Paul and Tom Brady are working. I mean, everyone knows they’re working the angle, I think people have seen that coming in. But there could be something in some form at WrestleMania, it would not be a surprise."

Tom Brady still has it, man.



pic.twitter.com/KFUlbU7Qif — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) March 21, 2026

Meltzer also reportedly confirmed that Brady's comments about cutting down pro wrestlers were completely worked, and that his true feelings for the industry do not reflect what he's said publicly over the past few weeks.

"[It's] not like Tom Brady’s a d--- and he doesn’t respect pro wrestling," Meltzer said.

The build toward WrestleMania 42 will continue Monday night on Raw, with World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch all confirmed to be in Boston, Massachusetts for the show. The annual 'Showcase of the Immortals' is less than four weeks away now, and still only five matches have been made official.

Current WrestleMania 42 Card (Announced):

CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns | WWE

CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's Championship