Tom Brady Thinks He Could Have a Match in WWE

Tom Brady has expressed his interest in working with WWE and said he's waiting for the right opportunity.

Brady is one of the most successful players in NFL history, having won seven Super Bowl rings and three NFL MVP awards. He retired after the 2022 season, ending his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady has since transitioned to a role as a broadcaster with FOX Sports, and he is a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Earlier in 2026, Brady was heavily rumored for an appearance at WWE WrestleMania 42, and the two sides were reportedly in negotiations. While Brady ultimately did not make an appearance, the former NFL star has now teased that he'd like to have a match someday.

Tom Brady | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tom Brady says he's waiting for an invitation

Brady previously took shots at WWE by calling professional wrestling cute, fake, and scripted. He also traded verbal barbs with WWE star Logan Paul ahead of the Fanatics Flag Football Classic. This led to members of the WWE roster calling Brady out, but the situation simmered down. However, Brady sparked some buzz with new comments.

During an appearance on What Do You Wanna Talk About? with Cody Rhodes at Fanatics Fest, Brady shared his thoughts on potentially working with WWE.

“I need to get an invite. I’ve been waiting for Nick Khan to come up with some storyline for me to get in the mix. I feel like I’m retired from football, and I have an opportunity to go out there, still showcase I’m a little bit of an athlete." Tom Brady

Brady also brought up how his former teammate, Rob Gronkowski, previously crossed over to WWE. Gronk appeared at WWE WrestleMania 36 and won the WWE 24/7 Championship. Brady noted that Logan Paul has successfully transitioned into the wrestling world as well. The former star quarterback then said that he thinks he could have a match.

"I think I could get in there for at least one match," Brady said. "Come on, Nick. Make it happen.”

Ahead of WrestleMania 42, Brady's potential involvement with WWE reached the point that some departments in the company were working on merchandise and branding for Brady. If he does eventually work with the company, it seems like some of the groundwork has already been laid.

Brady would be far from the first football player to cross over to WWE; The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Goldberg, among others, played on the gridiron before they became wrestlers. Time will tell whether Brady follows in their footsteps.