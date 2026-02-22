Liv Morgan Responds to Controversial Comments From NFL Legend Tom Brady

In recent years. WWE has welcomed celebrities from all over the entertainment world. This has seen the likes of Logan Paul, Jelly Roll, Bad Bunny, and NFL stars Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson all getting involved to one degree or another.

Not that this trend is anything new, or even WWE-specific. In 1982, Jerry Lawler famously feuded with Andy Kaufman in a storyline that captured national attention, and Muhammad Ali clashed with Antonio Inoki in an exhibition bout six years earlier.

However, pro wrestling regularly still faces an uphill battle when it comes to proving the legitimate athleticism of its performers. That conflict recently came back to the surface when NFL legend Tom Brady said that WWE is "cute" during an interview with Logan Paul.

Unsurprisingly, several WWE stars have taken issue with Brady, wasting little time in firing back.

Liv Morgan hits back at Tom Brady

While speaking to Going Ringside, Liv Morgan added her name to that list, suggesting that Brady's opinion comes from a lack of understanding. She added that many WWE stars could play football, but questioned whether NFL players could make it in the ring.

"So, you know, I think football is actually kind of cute. I think football is cute.” Liv Morgan

“I think I might have read about it here and there, but I did not pay any mind to it because, although a lot of people in WWE are cute, there’s so much more to WWE than I think people understand and realize. And no disrespect to any sport out there, but I feel like you can take a WWE star and perhaps put them on the football field, and they will make do. We will get it done."

"But can you take a football star and put them in a WWE ring, and can they do everything that we do? I don’t know. I don’t know about that."

Liv Morgan will make a major announcement on Raw

Back in January, Liv Morgan triumphed over 30 other competitors to win the women's Royal Rumble match in Saudi Arabia. Morgan entered the match at number 14 and lasted just under 44 minutes, notching up three eliminations on her way to victory.

With that win came a guaranteed shot at championship gold at WrestleMania. However, the Judgment Day star has been in no rush to make a decision on who she'll face.

Over the following weeks, Morgan has come face-to-face with both Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer and Women's Champion Jade Cargill, having teased matches with both. But on the February 23 episode of Raw, Morgan will finally make her decision.

The show is also set to feature a tribute to AJ Styles, and the return of Brock Lesnar.

Meanwhile, men's Rumble winner Roman Reigns has already made it clear he wants to challenge CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship at the 'Showcase of the Immortals.' But Finn Balor could change everything if he beats Punk at Elimination Chamber.

