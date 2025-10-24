Major Update On WWE’s Plans For Men’s Survivor Series: WarGames Match
What is WWE’s plan for the 2025 Men’s Survivor Series: WarGames Match?
The company’s next PLE is set for November 29 at Petco Park in San Diego, and it will once again feature the WarGames theme where men’s and women’s teams compete, respectively, inside two rings within a steel cage setting.
Of course, after Seth Rollins’ recent injury that forced him to relinquish the World Heavyweight Championship, many fans have been wondering what WWE has in store for the men’s match due to Rollins being sidelined, and subsequently, ousted as the leader of ‘The Vision’ by Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman.
Plans for Survivor Series: WarGames
It appears that the WWE universe may now have an answer to that question.
According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the current plan for the Men’s WarGames Match still includes a team led by ‘The Vision’ against a team led by CM Punk and Roman Reigns.
Fans had speculated the possibility that WWE could pivot to a match featuring The Wyatt Sicks vs. the new-look MFTs based on their recent feud on SmackDown, but the report notes that is not currently in the works.
Both Punk and Reigns have been connected to Breakker and Reed since the latter two joined Rollins and Heyman following the turn by ‘The Oracle’ at WrestleMania 41, where Heyman helped Rollins defeat Punk and Reigns in a Triple Threat Match.
Punk will face Jey Uso at Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1 for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship.
Who Else Could Join The WarGames Match?
Prior to Rollins’ injury, there were several superstars mentioned as possibilities for the match.
Jey, Jimmy Uso, and LA Knight could still be possibilities to join the Punk and Reigns team despite the shift away from a Rollins-led group, with the Saturday Night’s Main Event outcome adding potential drama to that unit.
Punk and Reigns were also leaders of the winning team at the 2024 Survivor Series, with Jey, Jimmy, and Sami Zayn joining them to defeat Reed, Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa.
Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar - who defeated John Cena at WWE Wrestlepalooza last month - and Austin Theory were brought up as possible teammates for Rollins, Breakker, and Reed.
Lesnar has a history with Heyman, so that would make sense. It would also set up an unlikely pairing of Lesnar and Breakker, which could be intriguing since Breakker is viewed as “the next big thing” in WWE.
