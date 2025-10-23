New Report Reveals When Liv Morgan Could Return To WWE
When will Liv Morgan make her highly anticipated return to the WWE?
The former Women’s World Champion has been out of action since suffering a separated shoulder in a match against Kairi Sane on the June 16 edition of Raw, with the injury requiring surgery.
Morgan had been in the middle of a feud with Nikki Bella ahead of the all-women’s Evolution PLE in July. She was also one half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions with fellow Judgment Day member Raquel Rodriguez, and was later replaced by Roxanne Perez.
When Liv Morgan is set to return
It appears that there is an updated timeline for Morgan’s return to action.
According to PWInsider, the expectation within WWE is that she will hopefully be cleared to return in early 2026, but could be back sooner depending on the progression of her rehab. The report notes that the company is “very excited” about her future return.
WWE’s current PLE schedule early next year includes the Royal Rumble on January 31 in Riyadh, and Elimination Chamber in February, with a recent report suggesting it will be on February 28 in Chicago.
The two-night WrestleMania 42 event takes place on April 19 and April 20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Liv Morgan Surprise Royal Rumble Appearance?
With the suggested timeline of Morgan’s return, it would make sense for WWE to consider her as a surprise Royal Rumble entrant.
Morgan is one of the company’s most popular superstars in Saudi Arabia, and the reaction would be incredible if she returned during the Women’s Royal Rumble Match.
She became the first-ever Women’s Crown Jewel Champion in 2024 by defeating then-WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax.
There would no shortage of storyline possibilities for Morgan upon her return to the ring, as she could pick back up where she left off with Nikki Bella, pursue Stephanie Vaquer if she’s still Women’s World Champion, or even better, take aim at Perez for her not-so-subtle advances towards Dominik Mysterio.
Morgan has been one of WWE’s breakout stars in recent years, and she should have plenty of positive momentum from the fans once she’s back.
Perhaps she returns to win the Royal Rumble and goes on to challenge for one of the top women’s titles at WrestleMania 42. Or maybe it’s a personal showdown with Perez in what would be a great addition to the card at the biggest show of the year next April.
