Update On Paul Heyman Fan Shoving Incident, Bron Breakker Injury Scare After WWE Survivor Series

In case you missed it, Paul Heyman was involved in an incident this past Saturday night after Survivor Series: WarGames went off the air.

The WWE Hall of Famer was being escorted to the back by security personnel, when a young fan approached him.

In what appeared to be a moment of frustration, Heyman was captured on video pushing the child away from him. That video was later posted to X by user @HanngEmLoww.

In an update to the situation, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that there is no backstage heat toward Heyman for what happened, although the same could not be said for the security guards who let the child get that close to him in the first place.

This all came minutes after Heyman's team emerged victorious inside of WarGames against CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns and The Usos.

There was a really scary spot early on in the match, were Bron Breakker took a Doomsday Device and landed really awkwardly on the back of his head and neck. Ross Sapp was able to provide an update on his status as well.

"The claim internally was that Bron Breakker initially seemed fine after his rough landing at Survivor Series."

Not only did Breakker go on to finish the match, but he earned the decisive pinfall for his team after cutting down World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk with a running spear.

The Unpredictable Badass is reportedly in line for a major push heading into WrestleMania season, with the Wrestling Observer saying he's penciled in to face Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship this April in Las Vegas.

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns III for the WWE Championship is also the current plan for next year's 'Showcase of the Immortals', but as we've seen before, plans can change.

Who is the man behind the mask?

Masked man attacks CM Punk at Survivor Series | WWE

While Bron Breakker did win WarGames on Saturday night, the argument could be made that Team Vision were heading toward defeated until a mysterious ally appeared to attack CM Punk.

The man dressed in all black delivered a super kick and a stomp to the World Heavyweight Champion before disappearing into the crowd of 46,000 people at Petco Park.

The moves he performed would lead you to believe that it was Seth Rollins in disguise, but we know it wasn't him for obvious reasons.

First and foremost, he's recovering from shoulder surgery that is going to keep him out of action until April at the earliest. Secondly, The Vision just turned on Seth Rollins. Bron Breakker orchestrated a brutal attack on the former World Champion the Raw after Crown Jewel that put The Visionary, in storyline, on the shelf.

So who was it? Sean Ross Sapp is reporting that Austin Theory was the actual man under the mask at Survivor Series. Whether the identity of the attacker is changed during the eventual unmasking, remains to be seen.

Theory has been out of action for a number of months due to an undisclosed injury. He was unceremoniously split from his tag team partner Grayson Waller, who is now palling around with The New Day.

If Theory ultimately does align with Paul Heyman and The Vision, it would be the most significant creative development for the 28-year-old's singles career since he defeated John Cena at WrestleMania 39.

