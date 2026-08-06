Rhea Ripley Shares Post-Surgery Photo and Injury Update Amid WWE Absence

Rhea Ripley remains sidelined, but today she shared a new update with fans on social media.

Ripley, the reigning WWE Women's Champion, has been out of action due to a knee injury since early June and hasn't wrestled since a live event in Portugal on June 3. Due to the injury, Ripley missed WWE Night of Champions.

Ripley last confirmed that she suffered a slight tear in her meniscus, and she was ultimately unable to return for SummerSlam. As a result, the company crowned an interim Women's Champion at the Premium Live Event.

As her absence continues to grow, she has now provided an update on her recovery.

Rhea Ripley | WWE

Rhea Ripley shares her thoughts after getting knee surgery

On both Instagram and X, Ripley announced that she underwent surgery. She noted that throughout her career, surgery had never been the first option, but in this case, it was required. Ripley shared her hope that she won't need another procedure after this one.

"Life update. After just under 14 year in wrestling and doing sports my entire life… It’s caught up to me. Surgery was never a first option for me, but it got to the point that it was needed…" she wrote. "First one down...hopefully no more...I've survievd, now it's time to start thriving again so I can get back to what I love to do! See you all down the road."

Life update.

After just under 14 year in wrestling and doing sports my entire life… It’s caught up to me. Surgery was never a first option for me, but it got to the point that it was needed…

First one down…

Hopefully no more…



I’ve survived, now it’s time to start thriving… pic.twitter.com/wmuD1qQv97 — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) August 6, 2026

In the post, Ripley shared an image showing her leg wrapped up and in a brace. She didn't share any additional specifics, but she noted that she would see everyone "down the road," so it's clear that she has her sights set on returning to the ring once she has healed.

Ripley's injury has reshaped several storylines for the WWE creative team, causing significant shuffling in the SmackDown women's division. This was apparent at SummerSlam, where a Ladder Match crowned the interim WWE Women's Champion.

Chelsea Green won the match, which included Jade Cargill, Charlotte Flair, and Tiffany Stratton. Original plans reportedly called for Stratton to defend her Women's United States Championship and for Flair to face Cargill at the show.

Rhea Ripley | WWE

As of this writing, there is no word on when Ripley will be cleared to return, so there is no telling how her injury will continue to impact the women's division. During her absence, stars like Green have stepped into the spotlight, and many fans are excited to see how Ripley will return to the fold once she's able to. T

he Takedown on SI will continue to provide updates as they become available.