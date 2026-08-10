More Details on Chelsea Green's Injury

Chelsea Green's reign as Interim WWE Women's Champion hit an early setback when she suffered an injury on the latest episode of SmackDown, and a new report provides an update on the situation.

Green won the gold at SummerSlam, where she emerged victorious in a Ladder Match with the title on the line. She then competed in an impromptu tag team match on the August 7 episode of SmackDown, where she and Tiffany Stratton lost to Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid of Fatal Influence.

Green later confirmed that she suffered a broken orbital bone during the match. Now, new details about her injury have come to light, though there is still no word on how long she'll be out of action.

Chelsea Green | WWE

Chelsea Green's injury caused by Fatal Influence's finisher

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez commented on Green's injury. He stated that, at the end of the match, it seemed like everything was "fine," but in actuality, Green broke her orbital bone when Reid fell on her head as the Fatal Influence duo hit their Fatal Flaw finisher.

Alvarez also noted that he doesn't know how long Green will be sidelined, but said that this could be a situation where Green wears a protective face mask of some sort. He reiterated that he did not know what would happen next with the title.

Additionally, the report cited sources who said that Fatal Influence's Fatal Flaw move is "not a good finish." Alvarez noted that everyone would have to wait and see whether they ultimately change it to a new finish.

Green discussed the injury on her Instagram account and said that injuries happen in wrestling. She stated that she had no idea what this would mean for her, and it felt different than the other injuries she has dealt with over the years. Green expressed her disappointment and said she needed some time to process what happened.

Green being sidelined comes at an unfortunate time, as she had been crowned the interim champion because Rhea Ripley has been out of action since June with a knee injury. Ripley had surgery last week, and she is expected to be out for the next few months.

Rhea Ripley | WWE

Now, it seems that WWE will have to pivot again in its plans for the women's division.

The Takedown on SI wishes Green well in her recovery, and we will provide more information as it becomes available.