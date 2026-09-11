Mandy Rose Discusses Her Controversial WWE Exit and Potential Return

Mandy Rose has been largely absent from the wrestling world in recent years, and she recently discussed her WWE release.

WWE released Rose, a former NXT Women's Champion, in December 2022 due to risque content she posted on her FanTime account. Her exit came the day after she lost the title, which she held for over 400 days.

Since her release, Rose has talked about her potential comeback multiple times, but she has yet to return to WWE or appear for another major company.

In a new interview, she reflected on her departure while also commenting on a potential return to wrestling.

WWE

Mandy Rose isn't upset about WWE release

Speaking on TMZ’s Inside The Ring, Rose was asked whether she tries to separate herself from her time in WWE, responding that she embraces it and adopts a "never say never" mindset regarding her potential return. She also made it clear that she's not upset about her departure from the company.

"The big question people ask is, ‘Will you ever go back?’ I always just say, ‘Never say never,'" Rose said. "I’m never bitter. I’m never upset about what had happened and what had gone down and the whole situation because I just look at it like I love my life right now. I’m married, I’m a mom, I’m able to have the financial freedom and independence and just be able to do what I want when I want."

Rose added that she's in a position where she doesn't need to do anything, before adding that WWE made its decision and she has made the situation "pay off." She expressed gratitude for her time in the company and highlighted how it helped her cultivate the fanbase that she has now.

"I don’t like to even talk bad about it or bad about them because I’m super grateful for everything that the company gave me and the platform it presented itself with and the following that I got from WWE," Rose said. "I wouldn’t be here today, and I wouldn’t be able to self-monetize as much with this incredible fanbase that I have, so I’m super grateful, and it is what it is."

Rose was also asked whether she would answer a call from AEW regarding a potential role, and said she would be open to talking to any company. However, she said that the discussion would be different now, as she has changed over the years. Rose reiterated that she'd never say never to returning to wrestling in the future.

"I would take any call, whether it was AEW, WWE, TNA, it doesn’t matter where it’s from," Rose said. "I would always take the call. What would be different would be the conversation I have with whichever company it would be because it would be able the Mandy Rose today, and it wouldn’t be about the Mandy Rose five years ago."

Rose and her husband, Tino Sabbatelli, welcomed their first child into the world in July, and it's clear that, for the time being, she is focused on her other responsibilities. Fans will just have to wait and see whether she ever returns to the wrestling world.