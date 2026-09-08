WWE Adds Eight Raw and SmackDown Dates to the 2026 Calendar
WWE has now filled several of the previously open dates for episodes of Raw and SmackDown in 2026.
The company announced Tuesday morning that eight cities will host nine episodes of television in total in the coming months, starting with the November 9 edition of WWE Raw in Greenville, South Carolina. This will mark WWE's return to North America after Saudi Arabia hosts the annual Crown Jewel Premium Live Event on Saturday, November 7.
Later in the month, WWE will record the go-home editions of both Raw and SmackDown for Survivor Series: WarGames on the same day. A double taping for the Red and Blue Brands has been scheduled for Monday, November 23, at the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas, with SmackDown set to air at its normal time on Friday, November 27.
That show is being recorded ahead of time, presumably, to give talent and crew time off for Thanksgiving.
Coming out of the holiday weekend, WWE will head to Little Rock, Arkansas, on November 30, Grand Rapids, Michigan, on December 4, and Toledo, Ohio, on December 7, prior to the company's trip to Australia.
The city of Perth will be hosting a three-day takeover on December 11, 12, and 14, with Friday Night SmackDown, Wrestlepalooza, and Monday Night Raw taking place inside the RAC Arena.
Complete list of November & December Dates added to WWE 2026 calendar
- Monday, November 9 - WWE Raw from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- Friday, November 13 - WWE SmackDown from Amerant Bank Arena in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
- Monday, November 16 - WWE Raw from the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina
- Friday, November 20 - WWE SmackDown from the Ford Center Evansville in Evansville, Indiana
- Monday, November 23 - WWE Raw & WWE SmackDown from the Instrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas
- Monday, November 30 - WWE Raw from the Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock, Arkansas
- Friday, December 4 - WWE SmackDown from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan
- Monday, December 7 - WWE Raw from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio
Tickets for each live event are set to go on sale this coming Friday, September 11, at 10 a.m. local time. Fans will also be able to purchase individual event tickets during an exclusive presale, which will start on Thursday, September 10, at 10 a.m. in each market.
More information can be found on WWE's website.
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino