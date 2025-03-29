Mandy Rose On What It Would Take For Her To Return To WWE After Two Years Away
Mandy Sacs, formerly known as Mandy Rose in WWE, is in no hurry to get back into the professional wrestling world. This is because of a multitude of reasons, including her physical health.
On a recent episode of her Power Alphas podcast, Sacs revealed that she's been having some issues with her back. The minor symptoms of which have trickled down into her hands.
"Got an x-ray, and found out I had some arthritis in the C6, C7, C8 area, some degeneration in my discs," Sacs said back in February. "I'm getting some treatment. Right now, I feel like a wrestling return for me wouldn't really make much sense because of the wear and tear it does on your body. Not to say that it can't happen in the future."
Despite not being an active competitor for some time now, Mandy's name has been in the news recently. She publicly took exception to WWE referring to Stephanie Vaquer as the only double Women's Champion in NXT history after she defeated Giulia to capture the NXT Women's Champion at Roadblock.
Sacs did unify the NXT Women's Championship and NXT UK Women's Championship during her tenure with the company, which technically means she did hold two belts at one time, but Vaquer is defending separate titles. So you're opinion on the subject really comes down to semantics.
During an appearance on Busted Open on Sirius XM this week, Rose said regardless what the precise definition of double champion is to people, she still feels erased from history in certain scenarios.
That said, she'd still be open to a return to the company down the line, as long as the stars aligned and it was a move that made sense for everyone involved.
"I feel like, coming back, how much time does it take for people to forget things. I feel like Toxic Attraction was such a big staple in NXT at the time. The storyline and what went on, how we meshed together, but we’re all so different. That would be kind of a cool way to get back and get the girls back in the groove as well. I know they’ve been on TV and they are amazing women. We had something so great going on at the time and the fans loved it. I think that would be good, or something not expected because that is the expected situation. I haven’t sat and thought about it too much. It would have to be something juicy."- Mandy Sacs on Busted Open
Mandy has not wrestled since since dropping the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez in December of 2022. She was released from the company not long after, in large part due to her content creation on FanTime.
Sacs recently revealed that she currently makes 10 times what she did when she wrestled for WWE.
