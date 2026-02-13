WWE SmackDown Preview (2/13/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The card for Friday night's edition of WWE SmackDown has been absolutely stacked for the fine folks in Dallas, Texas.

Jade Cargill is set to defend her WWE Women's Championship for the first time since she won the title back in November. The Storm will go head-to-head with The Juggernaut, as Jordynne Grace is looking to introduce herself to the main roster with a major statement victory.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Titles will also be on the line tonight as Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY visit the Blue Brand to battle Nia Jax and Lash Legend, who has been on an absolute tear ever since she was signed to SmackDown late last year.

Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches are set to continue in Big D. Cody Rhodes, Jacob Fatu and Sami Zayn are all aiming to punch their ticket to Chicago later this month, where they'll have the opportunity to earn another shot at WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 42.

Women's United States Champion Giulia, Alexa Bliss and Zelina Vega will have the chance to join Tiffany Stratton and Rhea Ripley inside the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, and finally, Rey Fenix will go one-on-one with the cocky and confident Trick Williams.

Here's everything we currently known about tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Check back for updates as more matches and segments may get announced before the show goes live on the USA Network.

WWE Women's Championship Match

WWE Women's Championship Match | WWE

Jade Cargill has been begging for some real competition ever since she won the WWE Women's Championship back in November. Well, Jordynne Grace has just entered the conversation. They don't call the former TNA Knockouts Champion 'The Juggernaut' for no reason, and she'll have the opportunity to out-muscle 'The Storm' tonight on SmackDown and claim her first championship in WWE.

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match | WWE

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY have been fighting champions ever since they won the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles off The Kabuki Warriors. Rhiyo has already racked up wins over The Judgment Day, and Giulia & Kiana James. Tonight, they face a daunting challenge from Nia Jax and Lash Legend. The Boujee Bullyhas been on a hot streak as of late, and that momentum could carry her to championship gold tonight in Dallas.

Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match | WWE

There's a great deal of unfinished business between Cody Rhodes and Jacob Fatu, but they'll have to put their personal issues with one another aside tonight if they want to keep their hopes alive of facing Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 42. If neither man is able to focus on the task at hand, that could open the door for Sami Zayn to punch his ticket to Chicago for Elimination Chamber.

Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match | WWE

The WrestleMania 42 dreams for two of these ladies may come to an end tonight. The last opportunity to earn a world title match at this year's 'Showcase of the Immortals' takes place at Elimination Chamber later this month, but only one woman will qualify tonight. Will it be Women's United States Champion Giulia, Alexa Bliss or Zelina Vega who will join Tiffany Stratton and Rhea Ripley in Chicago?

Rey Fenix vs. Trick Williams

Rey Fenix vs. Trick Williams | WWE

It's been non-stop trash talk from former NXT and TNA World Heavyweight Champion Trick Williams ever since he arrived on Friday Night SmackDown, and Rey Fenix has grown tired of hearing what he has to say. Fenix is looking to put a different spin on "Whoop That Trick" tonight in Dallas, while Tricky Two-Time aims to take another step toward earning a shot at the WWE Championship.

How to watch WWE SmackDown tonight:

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Peacock, Fubo, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV, Sling TV

WWE SmackDown start time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)

WWE SmackDown location:

Location: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

WWE Smackdown card (Announced):

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Jordynne Grace for the WWE Women's Championship

Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY vs. Nia Jax & Lash Legend for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Sami Zayn

Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Women's United States Champion Giulia vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Zelina Vega

Rey Fenix vs. Trick Williams

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

Logan Paul Clarifies Bad Bunny Super Bowl Remarks And Hypes Up Potential WWE Match (Exclusive)

WWE Considering Multiple Options for Jade Cargill's WrestleMania 42 Opponent

Oba Femi Responds to Brock Lesnar Face-Off Reaction at the Royal Rumble

Joe Hendry Is Living The Role Of NXT Champion, Not Just Holding A Title Belt (Exclusive)