WWE SmackDown Results (2/13/26): Two More Names Qualify for the Elimination Chamber

WWE SmackDown aired tonight on SYFY and featured Jade Cargill and RHIYO defending their respective championships.

WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill had her first televised title defense tonight on SmackDown since winning the title back in November against former TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace. Despite the best efforts of the Juggernaut, Cargill managed to come out on top.

RHIYO was also in action, defending the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against the formidable team of Nia Jax and Lash Legend. While a title change might have been beneficial for Rhea Ripley to solely focus on her Chamber matchup later this month, the two teams wrestled to a confusing no-contest instead.

Tonight's episode also featured two big Elimination Chamber qualifying triple threat matches, with Cody Rhodes taking on Jacob Fatu and Sami Zayn. While on the women's side of things, Alexa Bliss took on Giulia and Zelina Vega.

Former NXT Champion Trick Williams was also in action, taking on Rey Fenix once again. We also witnessed a makeshift 10-man tag as The MFTs took on Carmelo Hayes, Ilja Dragunov, Matt Cardona, Apollo Crews, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Here's everything you may have missed from the latest episode of SmackDown from Dallas, Texas.

WWE SmackDown Results:

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown kicked off with an in-ring promo from Tiffany Stratton. The former WWE Women's Champion put over her rookie year and winning last week's Elimination Chamber qualifying match. Stratton said she believes based on what she's seen in recent months that the Women's Title misses her.

She's interrupted by Nia Jax and Lash Legend. Jax and Legend tell Stratton that she got lucky last week. Stratton called Legend a replacement for her. Legend counters by stating that she's an upgrade. Jax and Legend look to enter the ring and attack Stratton, but are interrupted by their opponents tonight, RHIYO.

Rhea Ripley said neither woman will be walking out of Elimination Chamber with that WrestleMania title shot because she's in there. Ripley said IYO SKY will be in the Chamber as well and they will make sure they settle things when they are the only two left.

RHIYO (Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY) vs. Nia Jax and Lash Legend for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles ends in a no contest. This was about the match you would expect. Sloppy at parts, but overall an enjoyable opening contest until the finish. The closing moments of the match saw some of the women brawling at ringside, and out of nowhere, the match was just thrown out. There was no rhyme or reason for it; it made no sense whatsoever.

The brawling at ringside continued following the match. IYO SKY put Nia Jax through a table while Lash Legend speared Rhea Ripley through the barricade.

Cathy Kelley spoke with Cody Rhodes backstage. Rhodes hypes up tonight's main event and said he's two matches away from headlining WrestleMania. Rhodes puts over the fact that they are in Texas and said not to bet against him tonight.

WWE United States Champion Carmelo Hayes interacts with Matt Cardona and Apollo Crews backstage. Both men are interested in a shot at the Title. Hayes mentions the open challenge is typically around every Friday night, but not this evening. Hayes runs into The Miz, and they have another back-and-forth. Clearly, their rivalry is far from finished.

We get a backstage promo vignette from Aleister Black and Zelina Vega. Black continues to sow seeds of dissension between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton. Vega, on the other hand, hypes up her Elimination Chamber Qualifying match later in the show.

Carmelo Hayes made his way to the ring to speak to the WWE Universe. Hayes put over his recent open challenge title defenses. Hayes announces that he'll have a qualifying match for the Elimination Chamber next week before announcing he'll be defending his title against Ilja Dragunov right now.

Before the match can get underway, they are interrupted by Solo Sikoa and The MFTs. Sikoa said Dragunov had his shots, and it's time to get to the back of the line. Dragunov mocks Sikoa when his family abandoned him last week. The MFTs attack both men, but the numbers game evens out when Matt Cardona, Apollo Crews, and Shinsuke Nakamura join the fight. General Manager Nick Aldis comes out and announces that instead of a title match, we're getting a ten-man tag match.

The MFTs defeated Carmelo Hayes, Ilja Dragunov, Matt Cardona, Apollo Crews, and Shinsuke Nakamura. To go from a potential show-stealing US Title match to this was kind of underwhelming. The tag match itself was fine, but with the referee losing complete control of the action halfway through, a no-contest would have made more sense than the opener did. The finish of the match saw Tama Tonga hit Carmelo Hayes with the Cutthroat to score the pinfall victory for his team.

Following the match, the lights go out, and the Wyatt Sicks appear in the crowd. Reminding the WWE Universe that this feud won't end until Uncle Howdy gets his lantern back. Backstage, Charlotte Flair tries to apologize to Alexa Bliss for what happened at the Royal Rumble with flowers and a signed autograph picture of herself. Flair said she'll be at ringside for Alexa's match, which is up next.

General Manager Nick Aldis is backstage with Damian Priest and R-Truth. Aldis informs Priest that he has an Elimination Chamber qualifying match next week against Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. Kit Wilson interrupts, angry about what happened with Oba Femi last week, and recites a poem. Truth responds with one of his own. Wilson calls them all toxic before storming out.

Alexa Bliss (w/ Charlotte Flair) defeated Zelina Vega and Giulia (w/ Kiana James) to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber match. This was easily the best match of the evening so far. All three women worked hard and felt like they had something to prove tonight. The finish of the match saw Bliss hit Vega with the Sister Abigail DDT to score the pinfall victory.

Tiffany Stratton bumps into Jordynne Grace backstage. Stratton said she hopes Grace defeats Jade Cargill later tonight. Grace said she hopes Stratton wins the Chamber so they can face each other at WrestleMania. Grace leaves, and Stratton is bumped into by Chelsea Green, who is being pushed around in a cart by Alba Fyre. Green demands an apology for Stratton injuring her foot last week. Stratton jokes about Green not being able to stand and walks away instead.

Sami Zayn and Rey Fenix have a heart-to-heart backstage. Zayn tells Fenix to teach Trick Williams a lesson in their match tonight. He also thanked Fenix for the pep talk last week, and he would use it as fuel in tonight's main event to punch his ticket to the Men's Elimination Chamber match. Williams comes out to the ring and cuts a promo on both Zayn and Fenix. That match is next.

Trick Williams defeated Rey Fenix. This felt like a very long showcase match for Williams with Fenix finally getting a bit of offense going in the latter half of the match. The finish of the match saw Williams hit Fenix with the Trick Shot to score the pinfall victory.

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY are backstage. SKY is upset about how their tag match ended tonight, but Ripley tells her to focus on her upcoming Chamber qualifier. They are interrupted by Giulia and Kiana James. Giulia is flipping out about losing her match. SKY said she's beaten Giulia before, and maybe she should beat her again for her title. Giulia has a fit and James drags her off. Jade Cargill walks by and gives the champs a smug look before walking off.

We get a Jacob Fatu video package hyping up tonight's main event. Fatu said he's winning tonight and he'll win again at the Elimination Chamber. Back at ringside, The Judgment Day interrupts the beginning of the WWE Women's Title match. Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan have a Valentine's Day dinner at ringside during the match as Raquel Rodriguez acts as the bodyguard.

Jade Cargill defeated Jordynne Grace to retain the WWE Women's Championship. The crowd didn't seem to have any interest in this match. They spent more time chanting for "Dirty Dom" than focusing on the match in the ring. The finish of the match saw Cargill hit Grace with Jaded to score the pinfall victory.

Backstage, Motor City Machine Guns and Fraxiom laugh at Johnny Gargano as he continues to pout backstage. Candice LeRae pushes him down the hallway on a production crate. The Wyatt Sicks walk by, and Sikoa tells them that if they want a shot at the Tag Titles, they should get in line. Sikoa is stopped in his tracks by a picture of his face being used as a lantern on a door. He rips it off the door and crumbles it up.

Another Oba Femi vignette airs. Backstage, Nick Aldis is trying to sign Oba Femi to SmackDown. Kit Wilson interrupts Aldis again. Aldis takes his poetry book and reads a poem about Femi out loud. Another match between Femi and Wilson has been confirmed for next week.

Cathy Kelley is backstage with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who makes fun of Randy Orton and LA Knight. McIntyre promises that Rhodes won't be anywhere near him or the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. Sami Zayn interrupts McIntyre, who tells Sami he believes he's paid his dues and he's going to win tonight's qualifying match. Zayn looks confused before coming out to the ring for the main event of the evening.

Cody Rhodes defeated Jacob Fatu and Sami Zayn to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber match. This was definitely the best thing on tonight's show from an in-ring perspective. The finish of the match saw Drew McIntyre get involved, trying to help Sami Zayn win. Zayn ends up hitting McIntyre with a Helluva Kick. Rhodes takes advantage, hitting Zayn with the Cross Rhodes to score the pinfall victory.

After the match, Rhodes celebrates his victory as Zayn looks on in disbelief as WWE SmackDown goes off the air.

