Surprising Identity Of New WWE Trademark 'Kaylx' Reportedly Revealed
The name Kaylx was among one of the more recent WWE trademark filings.
Due to its similarity to the real name of NXT star Sol Ruca, Caylx, many began to speculate whether she'd soon be undergoing a character change to something closer to her legal name.
Fightful Select has now confirmed that is not the case. As it turns out, Kaylx is the new in-ring identity for longtime WWE referee Jessika Carr.
"The wrestler-turned-WWE ref was said to be a part of the Evolve tapings recently, where she wrestled under a mask," Ross Sapp reported Sunday. "WWE has already filmed six episodes, and we're told she was on the fourth, working a tag team match. The two were 'already in the ring' ahead of the match and didn't get a typical entrance."
Carr has over 100 career matches under belt, having wrestled for years on the independent circuit under the names of Kennadi Brink and Jessie Kaye. She also had a brief appearance on NXT before she was hired to be a full-time referee in 2017.
Two years later she would make her main roster debut and become WWE's first full-time female referee on SmackDown. In 2021, she would be the first woman to referee a match in Saudi Arabia and inside Hell in a Cell.
It's currently unknown if Carr plans to pursue more opportunities in the ring as a wrestler beyond this stint on Evolve.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
CM Punk Accused Of Assault & Abuse In Lawsuit Filed Against Himself, Tony Khan And AEW
AEW Announces "Speedball" Mike Bailey Has Signed With The Company
Two Absent AEW Stars Could Be Back In The Ring Sooner Rather Than Later