AEW Announces "Speedball" Mike Bailey Has Signed With The Company
If AEW is where the best wrestle, it appears one of the best wrestlers in the world is on his way to Tony Khan's company.
AEW announced on Collision Saturday night "Speedball" Mike Bailey is coming to the promotion, and will be debuting soon. No date was given for his arrival.
The following vignette was aired on the TV show:
Bailey became a free agent towards the end of 2024 after spending three years with TNA. He also briefly wrestled in New Japan during that time. Prior to that, he had been unable to enter the United States for five years due to trying to enter the country while attempting to obtain a visa.
Since returning to the scene, Bailey established himself as one of the top wrestlers in the world. His arrival to AEW also received a major endorsement.
Khan took to social media during Collision, posting about his excitement for his signing.
The 34-year-old Bailey is a three-time TNA X Division Champion, and was named the TNA X Division Star of the Year twice by the company. He also received critical acclaim for his 2023 TNA match with Will Ospreay, who he will now join in AEW.
