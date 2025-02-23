Two Absent AEW Stars Could Be Back In The Ring Sooner Rather Than Later
Two of AEW's stars could be back in the ring sooner rather than later.
Luchasaurus, also known as Killswitch, has not competed since All In: London. He was hospitalized this past September for double pneumonia and has been on the mend ever since.
Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp had a positive update Saturday, saying that the former TNT Champion is nearing a return to action.
The same can be said for Skye Blue, who has been on the sidelines due to a broken ankle for the past several months.
"Those familiar with their status say that both are "close," but noted that being cleared by their doctors and cleared by AEW are two different things," Ross Sapp said. "AEW had operated on the assumption they wouldn't get Skye Blue back until Spring."
Skye was backstage at AEW Grand Slam, but was there to support her boyfriend Kyle Fletcher who was competing in the opening tag bout against Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega.
A timeline for Luchasaurus' return was never as concrete due to the nature of his illness.
As of this writing, Fightful has not heard of any creative plans being in the works for either Luchasaurus or Skye Blue.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Watch Jey Uso's All New Entrance In WWE 2K25
Isla Dawn Breaks Silence Following Her WWE Release
Drew McIntyre Had Knee Procedure Done Before Wrestling Jimmy Uso On SmackDown
WATCH: First Look At Team Booker T vs Team Mickie James From Upcoming Episode Of WWE LFG