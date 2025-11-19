Maxxine Dupri Reflects On IC Title Win As WWE Shows Live Reaction From Rhea Ripley & CM Punk

To say that Maxxine Dupri is still on cloud nine following Raw this past Monday night would apparently be a massive understatement.

Dupri captured the Women's Intercontinental Championship, the first singles title of her professional wrestling career, when she defeated Becky Lynch in front of a sold-out crowd at Madison Square Garden.

The new champ took to social media on Wednesday to express all the emotions that are still coursing through her following that night.

"I thought I would wake up today with the words to describe what Monday night meant to me, but alas here I am never wanting to wake up from this dream." Maxxine Dupri

And Dupri had a laundry list of people she wanted to thank for helping her achieve said dream.

Madison Square Garden, I LOVE YOU. WWE Universe, I LOVE YOU. @thedungeon2.0, I LOVE YOU. @flatbackstraining, I LOVE YOU. @shanehelmscom, I LOVE YOU. The Performance Center, I LOVE YOU. My Alpha Babes, I LOVE YOU. @aluke23, I LOVE YOU. My day one support crew (you know who you are), I LOVE YOU. @theajmendez, I LOVE YOU. My insanely supportive parents, I LOVE YOU.

This win is so much bigger than me – I wouldn’t be here without EVERY single person that guided me along the way. And now it’s back to the lab, because I never want to let go of this feeling. We have so much more work to do. Thank you for being on this ride with me." Maxxine Dupri

Triple H & Maxxine Dupri | Paul Levesque X account

It wasn't that long ago that Maxxine was the talk of WWE for a very different reason. Fans at a live house show in California booed her out of the building for what was apparently a very poor in-ring performance in February of 2024.

Instead of letting that discourage her, she dedicated herself to getting better. One of the many people who rushed to social media to defend Dupri at the time was Rhea Ripley. And WWE was right there to capture her (and CM Punk's) reaction back in Gorilla as she won the Women's IC Title.

Everyone was overwhelmed with joy seeing @maxxinedupri win the IC Title! 👏 pic.twitter.com/IEjp4zQ2yk — WWE (@WWE) November 19, 2025

Becky Lynch is still furious over losing her title

The now former Women's Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch, is not taking her loss well at all. Following the interference of AJ Lee, The Man claimed that she and her attorney would be pursuing legal action to overturn her defeat.

She issued another unhinged response (one of many) to WWE's social media post above on Wednesday afternoon, saying that Raw General Manager Adam Pearce's job could be in jeopardy.

CLEAR EVIDENCE OF COLLUSION! They knew AJ didn’t have a license and yet celebrated her INTERFERENCE. I’d bet a good lawyer could make a great case based on this evidence. Luckily I HAVE THE BEST LAWYERS ON IT! An “extremely credible source” has called my office and told me Adam Pearce could be FIRED (as soon as this Monday) for THIS!

Raw will stop off at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City this coming Monday. Surely Lynch will have calmed down a bit by then. Eh, maybe not.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

Two Of WWE's Biggest Stars Scheduled For Next Week's Monday Night Raw

WWE Launches New YouTube Channel For The Undertaker

How Tony Khan Changed Kyle Fletcher's AEW Career (Exclusive)

Tony Khan Reveals Whether WWE Asked To Include Adam Copeland In John Cena's Retirement Tour