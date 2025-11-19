Two Of WWE's Biggest Stars Scheduled For Next Week's Monday Night Raw

WWE Raw on November 17th saw the company do everything possible to come back from a rough week in viewership. John Cena had his final Raw match before his retirement in December, and the men's WarGames matches were fully set up with some surprise returns.

Brock Lesnar showed up and was confirmed to be teaming with The Vision, Logan Paul, and Drew McIntyre for WarGames, while Roman Reigns would appear and side with his cousins, CM Punk, and Cody Rhodes.

The go-home episode of Monday Night Raw is scheduled for November 24th at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, and it seems WWE has some big names planned for the show, as WWE.com currently lists both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar as featured superstars for the episode.

Much like the last episode of Raw, it seems likely that there will be a huge brawl to get everyone excited for the upcoming WarGames match.

The Tribal Chief and the Beast Incarnate haven't stood across the ring from each other for a match since their WWE Undisputed Universal Championship match back at SummerSlam 2022.

Roman Reigns And Brock Lesnar's History

The feud between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar was one of WWE's biggest stories for years between 2015 to 2022. Their first encounter came at WrestleMania 31, where Seth Rollins would interrupt with his Money in the Bank cash-in for the "Heist of the Century."

Besides a couple of Royal Rumble matches and a number one contender shot back at Fastlane 2016, every time these men have faced off it was for a championship. This WarGames match will be the first time they stand together with a set of teammates to challenge each other.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar | Alan Poizner / USA TODAY NETWORK

Aside from Royal Rumble appearances, their record against each other is 5-3-1 in Reigns' favor (the one being Rollins at WrestleMania 31). The last time Lesnar was able to pick up a victory against Reigns was back at the Greatest Royal Rumble in their Universal Championship Steel Cage match in 2018.

The reception to their long-running rivalry has been mixed, with matches such as WrestleMania 31 and SummerSlam 2022 being well received for the in-ring work or insane antics. While others, such as WrestleMania 34 or SummerSlam 2018, are better left forgotten, as the feud was being drawn out by that point in both men's careers.

