Huge Chunk Of WWE Library Now Available On Netflix, Including Every WrestleMania

Wednesday marked the end of an era.

The entire WWE video library, save for NXT Premium Live Events and Saturday Night's Main Event specials, left the Peacock app when the calendar flipped to 2026, and elements of the prior streaming agreement expired.

The original belief was that WWE-archived content would be without an exclusive home while the company continued to explore its options.

THE MASKED MAN IS AUSTIN THEORY 😱 pic.twitter.com/0yvGrKVJEN — WWE (@WWE) December 16, 2025

There was also an expectation that some matches and shows would slowly be released onto the WWE YouTube channel, but something else entirely has happened.

Netflix has announced that over 50 archived titles, including current and classic WWE Premium Live Events and episodes of Monday Night Raw, have now been uploaded to the streaming service.

WWE Content that is now available on Netflix includes the following:

Jey Uso | WWE

Royal Rumble 1988 - 2025

Elimination Chamber 2010 - 2025

WrestleMania 1985 - 2025

SummerSlam 1988 - 2025

Survivor Series 1987 - 2024

Money in the Bank 2010 - 2025

Backlash 1999 - 2025

Crown Jewel 2018 - 2024

Night of Champions 2008 -2025

Clash at the Castle 2022 - 2024

Clash in Paris 2025

Bash in Berlin 2024

Becky Lynch at Evolution 2018 | WWE.com

Evolution 2018, 2025

Wrestlepalooza 2025

Several other classic Premium Live Events are also now available, including Hell in a Cell, Tables, Ladders and Chairs, Great Balls of Fire, Invasion, No Mercy, Unforgiven, Greatest Royal Rumble, Breaking Point, One Night Only, and Capitol Punishment.

Netflix, which is the exclusive home of WWE Raw in the United States, has also released what it calls a Raw Vault, featuring episodes of the company's flagship show dating back to 1997.

Season one of WWE Unreal is also still available. Season two is set to premiere on Tuesday, January 20, with Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Pat McAfee, R-Truth, Iyo Sky and Naomi among the featured cast members this time around.

BUCKLE UP. @WWE: Unreal Season 2 will release on Netflix on January 20. pic.twitter.com/oOWIOM4d5E — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) December 22, 2025

WWE and Netflix launched their 10-year deal, $5 billion back on January 6, 2025, and the one-year anniversary show is coming up this Monday night from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

There are three huge title matches that will headline the evening's festivities, with CM Punk putting his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Bron Breakker, Maxxine Dupri defending her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Becky Lynch and The Kabuki Warriors facing Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

The Latest On WWE,AEW, & More

New Report Details How Long The WWE And TNA Partnership Will Last

SmackDown Superstar Injured On WWE Holiday Tour

Steve Maclin Reveals TNA Plan For CM Punk Arrival That Never Happened

AEW Dynamite Results [12/31/25]: Willow Nightingale Dethrones Mercedes Moné To Win TBS Title