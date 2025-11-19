WWE Launches New YouTube Channel For The Undertaker

The Undertaker continues to make history in WWE.

Since WWE pivoted away from its own WWE Network content strategy, the company has leveraged YouTube as a distribution home for specialty content and content from the vast WWE library. WWE has added channels like WWE Vault and WCW Vault to house library content.

Now, the company is set to add another new channel, and this one will feature The Undertaker.

Variety reported Wednesday that WWE will be launching a new YouTube channel exclusive to The Undertaker. This is the first channel of its kind under the WWE banner, and the new channel will be the home for The Undertaker's Six Feet Under podcast moving forward.

“We’re going to treat it like how we’ve expanded our YouTube presence, with this one being unique having ‘Taker’s podcast as the centerpiece of the channel and surrounding archive content,” WWE’s head of digital, Steve Braband said. “We’re really, really excited about it and think it’ll do well.”

The channel went live today on YouTube @Undertaker.

The Undertaker dominates on YouTube

The Undertaker's podcast content has generated 800,000 watch hours on YouTube as of today. In addition to being the home for Six Feet Under, the new Undertaker YouTube channel will feature full-length matches, compilations that highlight major feuds or rivalries, and exclusive reactions from The Undertaker on major happenings in pro wrestling.

“You have to create specialized viewing for fans on YouTube now,” Braband said. “We had four channels last year in 2024 on YouTube, and this year, in 2025 we have 14, about to be 15 with this ‘Taker channel.”

The Undertaker last appeared on WWE television at Wrestlepalooza this year, where he announced that Stephanie McMahon would enter the WWE Hall of Fame. He also showed up as a surprise on an episode of NXT and hit a choke slam on Trick Williams.

His last WWE Raw appearance was on the premiere episode on Netflix in January. On that show, Undertaker surprised Rhea Ripley after she was victorious in her match.

The Undertaker last appeared at WrestleMania during the main event of WrestleMania 41, when he helped Cody Rhodes fend off The Rock to win the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The Undertaker is a multiple-time world champion and one of the most respected stars in company history. He entered the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022.

