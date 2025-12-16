Kyle Fletcher Reveals The Interest WWE Had In Him Before Signing With AEW

Kyle Fletcher has taken the pro wrestling world by storm as his breakout year comes to a close.

A year that started with a feud against former friend Will Ospreay and ended with an emotional TNT Championship match against Mark Briscoe has made Fletcher a notable name in the business. More people learned how talented Fletcher is this year than in any other year due to his performances.

Fletcher is coming off a TNT Championship reign that lasted 114 days and included eight successful defenses. The Protostar was asked Tuesday morning about how much interest WWE had in signing him and why AEW ultimately ended up being the best fit for him.

Kyle Fletcher will defend the TNT Championship in an open challenge versus a returning Komander. | All Elite Wrestling

AEW had the better deal

At the time WWE had interest in Fletcher he was part of a tag team called Aussie Open with Mark Davis. The duo are one-time IWGP Tag Team champions, one-time ROH Tag Team champions, and two-time PROGRESS Tag Team champions together. Fletcher revealed WWE informed Aussie Open what the terms of a deal would be.

"It was a toss-up for a while, we [Aussie Open] had like a Zoom call with them. We kind of spoke about what the deal would entail and I think when it got to that point, it just didn't feel like the right fit at the time. We didn't get super close, it was kind of like at that point where there was option there. But AEW was the right fit for us at the time." Kyle Fletcher

AEW simply gave Aussie Open the better situation. Fletcher has ridden that wave all the way to a TNT championship reign and singles star power.

Why AEW was the right fit for Fletcher

Fletcher also discussed how much it helped that Aussie Open had previously worked for AEW, appearing in the past before signing with them long-term. The familiarity with the company gave the pair more comfort in signing. In-ring creative flexibility also played a huge part in Fletcher signing with AEW.

"We were lucky enough that we had worked there [AEW] a couple of times, we got brought in as a part of New Japan to do a couple of things. I think it was the vibe there. To me, it was, I don't want to say the 'freedom', but I think there's a lot of trust there that I can produce the wrestling I want to produce and I can wrestle the way I want to wrestle." Kyle Fletcher

Fletcher cited his match against Ospreay at AEW Full Gear in 2024 as the match that made him a star in AEW.

Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher | All Elite Wrestling

The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More!

WWE SmackDown SPOILERS: December 15 Taping Results From Hershey, Pennsylvania

Cody Rhodes Attacked Drew McIntyre At His Home After He Was Reinstated To WWE

Drake's OVO Brand Teases WWE Collaboration

Date And Location Announced For AEW Dynasty 2026