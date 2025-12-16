WWE SmackDown SPOILERS: December 15 Taping Results From Hershey, Pennsylvania
WWE talent and staff members will be getting some much deserved time off for the holidays, but that requires filming enough content for next week's episodes of Raw, NXT and SmackDown ahead of time.
Members of the SmackDown roster were at the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania on Monday, the site this week's WWE Raw, and fans in attendance were treated to several matches for an upcoming episode of the Blue Brand.
It's hard to be specific about when these SmackDown matches and segments will air, because there's some confusion on that front.
WWE will be in Grand Rapids, Michigan this Friday, but there are reportedly some within the company who are under the impression that they will be filming the December 22 edition of Raw and the December 26 episode of SmackDown at that time, and airing what was recorded yesterday on December 19.
Regardless of when they are broadcasted, the following SPOILERS were provided by BodySlam and are limited in scope.
SmackDown Match Results:
Damian Priest opened the show with a promo about the Terror Twins' mixed tag team victory over Aleister Black and Zelina Vega last Friday night. It ended when Priest was attacked by the Necessary Evil.
A backstage segment involving Nia Jax and Lash Legend was filmed.
A brawl between Aleister Black and Damian Priest culminated in the Archer of Infamy being laid out backstage.
Nia Jax and Lash Legend defeated WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane. After the match was over, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair arrived to take out both teams.
Giulia delivered a backstage promo.
Giulia defeated Alba Fyre. This was the first match for the Beautiful Madness since she lost her Women's United States Championship to Chelsea Green on November 7.
Men's United States Champion Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes defeated Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano in tag team action.
WWE Tag Team Champions Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis wrestled JC Mateo and Tango Loa to a no contest.
WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis filmed a segment together. A potential follow up to Drew McIntyre being reinstated to WWE and given one more title opportunity.
