Milwaukee, Cincinnati Eyeing Future WWE Premium Live Events
Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque has stated many times that WWE is willing to take the show to just about any city that wants to do business, and two Midwest markets are hoping to land future Premium Live Events.
The Milwaukee Business Journal came out with a report Tuesday morning that said the city's sports commission is preparing a bid to host Money in the Bank in 2025.
Sports Milwaukee Director Marissa Werner noting that if the city's bid were successful, the event would take place at the Fiserv Forum - the home of the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks and the Marquette Golden Eagles men's basketball team.
Milwaukee has previously been a host city for Fast Lane and the Elimination Chamber, and Werner reportedly has her sights set on parlaying a successful MITB weekend into a 'big four' WWE event even further down the line.
The Cream City is a little further along in the process of securing a deal with WWE than Cincinnati is at this time, but Julie Calvert - President and CEO of Visit Cincy - tells the Takedown on SI that 'very productive discussions' between Cincinnati representatives and WWE continue to take place.
Calvert says that both sides are working to identify the right event for the Queen City, which does not have an abundance of updated indoor sports venues.
The most likely sites for a major Premium Live Event in Cincinnati would be either Great American Ball Park or Paycor Stadium along the banks of the Ohio River. TQL Stadium - the brand new world class home of FC Cincinnati - could also be an option. All of which are outdoor venues, making a summer WWE event the best option.
Calvert did not mention a potential venue, but said that everything is on the table at this stage of the discussions.
It's been nearly 18 years since Cincinnati has hosted a WWE Premium Live Event. The last being Cyber Sunday on November 5, 2006 at the Heritage Bank Center (formerly known as U.S. Bank Arena). King Booker defeated John Cena and the Big Show to retain the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event that night.
You can follow Rick Ucchino on X and on Instagram: @RickUcchino
