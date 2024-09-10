Twitter/X Reacts To Gunther Telling Bret Hart His Favorite Wrestler Is Goldberg
WWE legend Bret Hart was in attendance for tonight's episode of Raw for a special in-ring segment.
If you know Hart, you know his hatred and grudge against Bill Goldberg runs deep. If you don't know, in short, it all stems from an incident during WCW Starrcade 1999, where Goldberg delivered an errant kick that concussed Hart, leading to a nearly career-ending injury. Hart believes Goldberg's reckless behavior in the ring is to blame and that the kick directly led to his retirement from wrestling.
In what can only be described as a masterclass in trolling, Gunther interrupted the segment Monday night to talk to Hart about his admiration for him (sarcastically), before revealing his true favorite wrestler, Bill Goldberg. The crowd erupted after the comment, and of course, so did social media.
