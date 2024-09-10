WWE Monday Night Raw Moving Back to Two Hours
WWE is dropping the third hour of Raw for the remainder of 2024.
Commentor Joe Tessitore made the announcement on the September 9 edition of the show, that Raw will be returning to a two hour format starting October 7. WWE later confirmed the announcement on social media.
While Raw will be two hours for the rest of the year, it is unclear how long the program will run once it moves from the USA Network to Netflix in January.
We will provide more information on this announcement as it becomes available.
