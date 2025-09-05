MJF Hits Out At Ronda Rousey's Complaints About WWE
MJF has took issue with Ronda Rousey on social media after a quote was shared from a recent interview with the former UFC Champion in which she criticized WWE's choice of opponents for her during her time with the company.
Rousey was part of WWE's roster between 2018-2019 and then again between 2022-2023. In this time, she captured the WWE Raw and SmackDown Women's Titles and was one of the first three women, alongside Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, to headline a WrestleMania.
Rousey Was Not Happy Working With Alexa Bliss
Despite the initial positive reaction to Rousey's arrival in WWE - which began with her taking part in a wildly received mixed tag team match alongside Kurt Angle against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34 - fan reaction to the UFC legend soured over time, with Rousey herself seemingly becoming disillusioned with her run in WWE.
And during a recent interview with The Lapsed Fan podcast, Rousey has lashed out at WWE for some of the opponents they paired her with. In particular, the decision to have her face Alexa Bliss.
“The fact that they had me fighting Alexa Bliss at all was f**king ridiculous, and you wanna know why they had me against Alexa Bliss? Because she had the most merch sales at the time… Like, what the f**k!? That’s your decision-making process?”- Ronda Rousey
MJF Hits Back at Rousey on Social Media
Rousey's criticism of Bliss seems unfair and also questionable, given that she faced Bliss to win the Raw Women's Title off her at SummerSlam 2018.
Rousey's complaint at having to face an immensely popular act at one of the biggest shows of the year has also drawn the ire of AEW star MJF, who took to social media to point out the flaw in Rousey's comments.
Quote tweeting Rousey's comment, MJF posted, "It’s almost like pro wrestling much like any professional sport functions as a business. F**king crazy."
Rousey finished up with WWE in the summer of 2023, losing her final match to best friend Shayna Baszler, an 'MMA rules' match at SummerSlam 2023 that was widely criticized by fans.
In the two years since she left the company, Rousey has appeared on the independent scene with Wrestling Revolver and also worked a tag team match alongside Marina Shafir in Ring Of Honor.
The MMA star has been heavily critical of WWE multiple times since her departure two years ago and it is unlikely her latest comments will go down particularly well in the old New York territory, especially if they're already being panned by prominent members of the AEW locker room.
