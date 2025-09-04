Logan Paul Delivers Bold Message On His WWE Future After John Cena Match
Logan Paul has a lot to say after his WWE Clash In Paris match against John Cena.
With just three months remaining in Cena’s retirement tour in WWE, it was the record-setting 17-time World Champion who defeated Paul in an action-packed match last Sunday at Paris La Defense Arena.
After the match, Paul took to X to discuss going toe-to-toe with Cena, stating that Cena is an “absolute mastermind of the craft” and he wasn’t sure if “it’ll ever be understood how good he is” in the ring.
And now, Paul has offered more thoughts on his WWE Clash In Paris experience.
On the latest edition of his YouTube vlog - titled 'The Hardest Match Of My Life - Paul reiterated his comments on Cena, while also making it clear about his future intentions in WWE.
“I’m leaving Paris more motivated now than ever,” Paul stated. “I want to work. I want to be the biggest entertainer in the world, and I think I proved that I’m capable of doing that. To the WWE audience, to Triple H, I’m ready to fucking work. I proved I have the capability. Put me in, coach. WWE audience, this is the beginning of a very long journey. If you hate me, I’m not going anywhere. If you love me, I’ll see you soon.”
Cena and Paul had previously worked together twice. They teamed up in a losing effort against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso back in June at WWE Money in the Bank. Cena and Rhodes defeated Paul and Drew McIntyre by disqualification on the August 8 edition of SmackDown in Montreal.
Is Logan Paul A Future WWE Champion?
While Paul came into WWE as an outsider, he has established himself as one of the top superstars in the company.
The 30-year-old has competed in 24 matches since his debut at WrestleMania 38 back in 2022, and his unique athleticism and charisma has allowed him to garner huge reactions from fans.
Some have suggested that Paul is a future WWE Champion due the potential publicity that WWE and TKO would receive, but that may be selling his talents short.
There is no question Paul has showcased the ability to earn a spot at the top of the card, especially after the widely lauded Clash In Paris match with Cena.
The Latest On AEW, WWE & More
Ronda Rousey Weighs In On Her Professional Wrestling Future
WWE May Have Spoiled AJ Lee's Upcoming Return
Naomi Offers Hilarious Reaction To AJ Lee WWE Return Rumors
Nick Hogan Sues Bubba The Love Sponge Over Unreleased Hulk Hogan Documentary