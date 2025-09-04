New Report Reveals Kenny Omega's Status Ahead of AEW All Out
Kenny Omega has been a massive part of AEW television for the last few months, having matches at Dynasty, Double or Nothing, All In Texas, and most recently Forbidden Door.
The most recent episode of Dynamite would see Omega suffer a beating at the hands of Kyle Fletcher after an All-Star tag team match against the Don Callis Family, leaving fans to assume that All Out might feature a match between Omega and the TNT Champion.
However, Fightful Select reports that Kenny Omega doesn't seem to be planned for All Out, with the beating from Fletcher being used as a way to write Omega off-screen for the time being while putting over Fletcher.
Sources from within AEW confirmed that the angle was done as Omega is planned for some time off as he is making a trip to Japan. Reports also note that Omega has been wrestling through some pain recently due to his injuries and general wear and tear, but that is the expected norm for him now on.
Omega spoke with Wrestling Observer Radio before All In Texas, talking about how he is becoming more limited in the ring, but is also trying to make every match from here on out mean something, as he doesn't think there is much left.
Clarification On AEW & HBO Max Deal
Fightful also was able to clarify some confusion fans might have had with the press release about AEW PPVs being on HBO Max. The events will still be purchasable on services like Amazon Prime, Triller International, PPV.com, and cable/satellite providers.
HBO Max is going to be the primary method pushed by AEW, but the other services will remain with a small difference. One being the Tailgate Brawl which is exclusive to HBO Max subscribers.
Anyone not subscribed to HBO Max will still have a pre-show available to them before All Out, just something different from the Tailgate Brawl.
AEW All Out will be airing on Saturday, September 20th, with a start time of 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT). The start time was changed from the originally planned 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) to move away from WWE counter-programming with Wrestlepalooza that same day.
The Latest on WWE, AEW, TNA & More
Logan Paul Delivers Bold Message On His WWE Future After John Cena Match
Ronda Rousey Weighs In On Her WWE Future
Former TNA World Champion Wants A Kenny Omega Dream Match
Friday Night's Episode Of WWE SmackDown Could Be A Monumental One For John Cena