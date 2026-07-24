Multiple Additions Expected for WWE SummerSlam Card

WWE SummerSlam is less than eight days away, and the card is still coming together.

Nine matches have been made official for the show, as of this writing, with potentially more set to announced tonight on SmackDown. The headlining bouts will feature CM Punk defending the WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins battling for the World Heavyweight Championship, and Oba Femi going to war with Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell.

The 'Biggest Party of the Summer' will take place on Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2 inside U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and the two-night format creates enough space for multiple additions to be made to the show.

Gear up for The Biggest Event of the Summer with Michael Cole and WWE Superstars on the SummerSlam Kickoff Show, streaming LIVE today at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT from Fanatics Fest! https://t.co/lRu6qUYXsC — WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2026

The guys on WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, now say that's very likely to happen in the coming days.

"A source at ESPN [said] that the final SummerSlam lineup will feature somewhere between 12 to 13 matches across the two nights," WrestleVotes reported Thursday. "ESPN is [also] expecting one of the featured matches for the first-hour windows to be Penta defending the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable."

WrestleVotes also reported that a potential World Tag Team Title Match involving The Vision was recently being discussed, but those plans have not yet been finalized.

Potential additions to the SummerSlam card (opinion):

The Vision | Netflix

While the group is not everyone's cup of tea at the moment, The Vision wrestling at SummerSlam makes a ton of sense from a storyline and location standpoint, especially if The Alpha Academy is also involved. Otis is from Minnesota, so he'd be another "hometown" guy for the crowd to get behind.

These two teams will face each other this coming Monday night on Raw, but it would not be surprising if some kind of angle takes place in that match to set up a title bout next weekend in Minneapolis. Keep an eye out for The Street Profits, who have not been seen since Maxxine Dupri cost them the titles a few weeks back.

One near guarantee for the show will be Trick Williams defending his Men's United States Championship. The only question is who his opponent, or opponents, will be. Carmelo Hayes and the returning Baron Corbin would make an intriguing triple threat, but I wouldn't rule out Ricky Saints getting back into the mix as well.

On the women's side of things (brace yourself for another multi-person match), all signs point to a six-woman tag team match making the cut for SummerSlam. It wasn't that long ago that Jacy Jayne was rumored to be in line for a WWE Women's Title shot, but Rhea Ripley's injury seemingly put that idea on hold.

It was surprising to see Jayne not qualify for the upcoming ladder match to crown an interim champion, but perhaps there was a reason for it. It was Jacy who cost Paige and Brie Bella the Women's Tag Team Titles at Saturday Night's Main Event. Nikki Bella is reportedly close to returning, and if she gets cleared in time, she could help even the odds and help get a measure of revenge against Fatal Influence.

Women's Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca should also be featured on the SummerSlam card, but that doesn't appear likely. She's scheduled to defend her title against Raquel Rodriguez this coming Monday instead, but perhaps something happens to set up another title match inside U.S. Bank Stadium.

Current SummerSlam card (announced):

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins | WWE

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship

CM Punk (c) vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Liv Morgan (c) vs. IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship

Five-Way Ladder Match to crown the Interim WWE Women's Champion: Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar III inside Hell in a Cell

Penta (c) vs. Chad Gable for the Men's Intercontinental Championship

Gunther vs. Nick Aldis

LA Knight, Solo Sikoa and Royce Keys vs. Jacob Fatu, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso

Dominik Mysterio vs. Danhausen