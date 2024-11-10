Darby Allin Throws Shade At WWE During AEW 'Meal & A Match'
Darby Allin is a daredevil. So, it's no surprise that the cherished AEW star was eager to shade WWE during AEW Meal And A Match.
Allin, RJ City, and Renee Paquette sat down to discuss Allin's bloody spectacle with Brody King. While King bled ladles of blood, the three talked over sushi about match preparation, Allin's most dangerous bump, and, well, WWE's brand messaging.
“That’s why with wrestling, I think being a spokesperson for the younger kids, they can see me and relate. I’m not just coming into AEW and being like, ‘Yo, everything’s perfect, I’m a superstar.’ Superstar is just such a stupid term. We’re like, ‘You’re down here, we’re up here, we’re superstars. I’m one of you who just made it, you know what I mean, and you can make it too.’”- Darby Allin
Allin's point is that anyone can make it to the big leagues. While WWE's "Superstar" branding for their performers is a snobbish, gatekeeping term that can dissuade young people from attempting to chase that pro wrestling dream.
Do you think Darby Allin is right? Is WWE's "Superstar" moniker an arrogant way of saying "We're better than you"?
H/T to Fightful for the transcription.
