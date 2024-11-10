Wrestling On FanNation

Darby Allin Throws Shade At WWE During AEW 'Meal & A Match'

We came for the match then stayed for the shade.

Dariel Figueroa

AEW Meal & a Match | Episode 2 | Darby Allin Discusses His Coffin Match vs. Brody King | TBS
AEW Meal & a Match | Episode 2 | Darby Allin Discusses His Coffin Match vs. Brody King | TBS / TBS

Darby Allin is a daredevil. So, it's no surprise that the cherished AEW star was eager to shade WWE during AEW Meal And A Match.

Allin, RJ City, and Renee Paquette sat down to discuss Allin's bloody spectacle with Brody King. While King bled ladles of blood, the three talked over sushi about match preparation, Allin's most dangerous bump, and, well, WWE's brand messaging.

“That’s why with wrestling, I think being a spokesperson for the younger kids, they can see me and relate. I’m not just coming into AEW and being like, ‘Yo, everything’s perfect, I’m a superstar.’ Superstar is just such a stupid term. We’re like, ‘You’re down here, we’re up here, we’re superstars. I’m one of you who just made it, you know what I mean, and you can make it too.’”

Darby Allin

MORE: Darby Allin Attends Children's Birthday Party, Teaches Them The Coffin Drop [VIDEO]

Allin's point is that anyone can make it to the big leagues. While WWE's "Superstar" branding for their performers is a snobbish, gatekeeping term that can dissuade young people from attempting to chase that pro wrestling dream.

Do you think Darby Allin is right? Is WWE's "Superstar" moniker an arrogant way of saying "We're better than you"?

H/T to Fightful for the transcription.

Recommended

New WWE 2K24 DLC Pack To Include Iconic WCW Options

Dr Britt Baker Set To Return On AEW Dynamite

20 Greatest WWE Wrestlers Of All Time

Published |Modified
Dariel Figueroa
DARIEL FIGUEROA

Dariel Figueroa joined On SI and The Takedown in 2024. He previously served as senior features writer at Uproxx, and has written for Heavy, Fansided, and Paste. Figueroa graduated with a double bachelor’s from Rowan University in journalism and multimedia production, respectively. You can follow him on X (fmr. Twitter) @figgyflow.

Home/AEW