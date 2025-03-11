Natalya To Release "The Last Hart Beating" Memoir In October
She's one of the longest-tenured WWE women's wrestlers in history, and now she is set to document her story for all to read.
BenBella Books and Simon & Schuster Canada issued a press release Tuesday, announcing former WWE Women's and Divas Champion Natalya will be releasing her memoir this October. The book is titled "The Last Hart Beating," and will focus on her roots getting into wrestling, her journey in WWE, and her life outside of it.
"We are incredibly excited to be partnering with Nattie to share her story," BenBella editor-in-chief Leah Wilson said in the release. "This book is a testament not only to who Nattie is as a wrestler, but also who she is as a person: funny, relatable, hardworking, and someone who deeply loves the wrestling business."
The release touts the book as "deeply personal," and notes it will discuss a lot of her family life as the daughter of Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, including his battles with addiction and financial struggles.
“Nattie Neidhart has long captivated audiences in the ring, and now she brings that same intensity and heart to the page," said Jim Gifford, Executive Editor, Simon & Schuster Canada. "Unfiltered and deeply personal, her story offers fans a rare glimpse behind the curtain of her remarkable career, and we can't wait to share it with readers."
The future WWE Hall of Famer also noted she is excited to finally open up about many of these details in her life.
“Over the course of almost 20 years in WWE, I have given many interviews,” Neidhart said, “but as a naturally private person, I've kept the more personal details of my own story private, until now. I can't wait until October so I can share my full story for the first time.”
