WWE Raw on Netflix Results [3/10/25]: Roman Reigns Returns To Take Out Rollins & Punk
Roman Reigns is back to collect on his receipts.
WWE fans have not seen the Tribal Chief since he was taken out with two stomps, one of which was onto the steel ring steps, by Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble, but he showed up to Madison Square Garden Monday night with vengeance in mind.
Just as Rollins appeared to finally have CM Punk beat in what was a hellacious main event cage match on Raw, Reigns would appear out of no where to drag Seth out of the cage and begin his assault.
The Raw security team would stomp Roman from inflicting as much punishment as he truly would have liked to, but he was still able to take out both Rollins and CM Punk to send the New York crowd home buzzing about what may come between these three at WrestleMania 41.
Here's everything you may have missed from last night's episode of Monday Night Raw:
Full Match and Segment Results:
Jey Uso defeated Grayson Waller. The number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship was able to pick up the win with a spear but was immediately jumped by Austin Theory. Jey was able to fight off both members of A-Town Down Under post match, but Gunther then hit the ring to lock his WrestleMania opponent in a sleeper hold. The Ring General left Jey laying on the mat unconscious to close out the opening segment.
Logan Paul came down to the ring before AJ Styles could call him out. The Maverick claimed to be a man who creates and seizes opportunity, which is why he cannot understand Cody Rhodes turning down The Rock's proposal at Elimination Chamber. Paul said if The Final Boss ever wanted to throw an offer his way, he'd accept it in a heart beat.
Comedian Andrew Schulz was sitting ringside last night. Paul acknowledged him and gave him a mic. When Schulz said he wasn't at Raw to listen to Logan talk, he got mad and tossed Schulz into the ring. AJ Styles would run down to chase off Logan Paul, who was in no mood for a real fight.
The Alpha Academy checked in on Jey Uso in the trainer's room and apologized for not having his back earlier in the night. Otis said it would never happen again.
The New Day defeated Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee in a Tornado Tag Team Match. A 'mysterious' masked Luchador appeared out of no where to take out the LWO. If the red, white and blue 'American Made' mask wasn't a dead giveaway, it was clearly Chad Gable back from his sabbatical to master the art of Lucha Libre. As Gable ran from security, the New Day dragged Mysterio back into the ring and Woods dropped his top rope elbow for the win.
The Judgment Day were shown backstage. Finn Balor was complaining to Carlito (who wasn't listening) about the actions of Bron Breakker last week on Raw, when Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan informed Finn that Dom got him an Intercontinental Championship match next Monday. An ecstatic Finn hugged Dominik and left to go make things official with Raw GM Adam Pearce.
WWE Champion Cody Rhodes made a special appearance at Madison Square Garden because he said it was a cathedral to sports entertainment. The American Nightmare called out John Cena for not being in New York and instead scheduling an appearance next week in Brussels, Belgium. Rhodes said he plans to be there as well to hear what Cena has to say to the WWE Universe personally.
Rhodes also questioned the inspirational quotes that Cena has been posting on his X account ever since the Elimination Chamber and called him a 'God d--- moron.' Cody said Cena's dreams of winning a 17th World Championship are nothing more than a delusion and he'll have the heartbreaking responsibility of beating his mentor in his final WrestleMania match. Proving once and for all, that he's the captain now.
Raquel Rodriguez defeated Bayley to become the No. 1 Contender for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. The Judgement Day numbers game was the difference in this one as both Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio got involved, allowing Raquel to slam Bayley onto the announcer's desk. Bayley was barely able to beat the 10-count back into the ring and she immediately ran into a big boot and a Tejada Bomb from Raquel, who covered her for the win.
Cathy Kelley interviewed Chad Gable backstage and he denied being the masked Luchador from earlier in the night, even though he was wearing the same clothes as the culprit. As Cathy pressed him to tell the truth, security walked through with the alleged masked Luchador in handcuffs. Gable called New York security pathetic for not catching the masked man sooner.
Michael Cole held an in-ring interview with NEW Women's World Champion IYO SKY, who received 'You Deserve It' chants from the crowd. SKY said it was a dream come true to be standing in Madison Square Garden as champion and that she was over the moon to be heading to WrestleMania 41.
Cole then introduced her opponent this April in Las Vegas. Bianca Belair made her way down to the ring, but she was quickly interrupted by Rhea Ripley. The now former Women's World Champion was seeking answers for why Bianca was ringside last week for her title match. Rhea said Belair should have let her handle her business while she took care of her own problems with Jade Cargill and Naomi.
As Rhea and Belair began to argue, they both shoved IYO out of the way and it was at that point that SKY had enough of the bickering. She pushed both women apart and delivered a thunderous slap across the face to Rhea and Bianca before holding her belt high to remind them who the current Women's World Champion is heading into WrestleMania 41.
Seth Rollins defeated CM Punk in Steel Cage Match after Roman Reigns dragged him out of the cage. The OTC spoiled the finish to the main event when he handed the victory to Rollins on a silver platter, only to inflict his own punishment on the outside. After leaving Seth laying on the ground with a stomp, Reigns ran in the ring to blast CM Punk with a spear to close the show.
