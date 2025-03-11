Scott Steiner Says Hulk Hogan Tried To Get Him Thrown In Jail: "He's A Mother------"
Big Poppa Pump has no love for Hulk Hogan... and that's putting it mildy.
WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner was a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet Tuesday and the topic of his days in WCW naturally came up. During their conversation, Steiner revealed that it was Hogan's call to have him lose his first match after turning heel back in the day.
Why would he make that call? Steiner had a very simple answer.
"He's a mother------. There's no other way I can say it, he's a piece of s---", Steiner told CVV. "We did a Nitro in Buffalo and I knew who I had to wrestle, per se. But ten minutes before the show went on air... I didn't know if it was going to happen or not. We had to wait until Hogan got to the building and clear it."
When asked about their current relationship, Steiner just shrugged off the question by insinuating that there's no point at this stage in their lives to have beef with one another. That doesn't mean he'll forget how he was treated.
"There's a reason why he got booed in California [on Raw]. All this stuff that came out with him, the racist comments. Now you would never [would have] found that out if it wasn't recorded behind closed doors. So I think a lot of people realize the perception, or the perception that WWE or WCW wanted of Hulk Hogan, was not really him."
It was Steiner's friendship with the Macho Man Randy Savage that allowed him to be privy to certain information, which gave him a decent understanding of the backstage politics in the company at that time.
While working with Hogan in WCW had its own complications, Steiner's relationship with him really strained in 2015 when he claimed that Hogan tried to get him thrown in jail. Scott was facing serious charges that could have seen him behind bars for 15 years.
"I found out the bull---- he was doing in TNA. When I left, I let it be known that the next time I see him, I would slap the s--- out of him."
That was a message that he echoed to Hulk Hogan's wife when he happened to run into her at the airport in San Jose, California ahead of WrestleMania 31.
Steiner was less than thrilled, to say the least, that Hogan was set to induct Randy Savage into the WWE Hall of Fame that weekend.
"I told her he was a piece of s--- for that whole situation and I was going to slap the s--- out of him. Nobody heard me. It was very low-key, and I didn't raise my voice or anything. Grabbed my bags and left. Well, she called Hogan. He came to the airport, and then he called the San Jose Police Department saying that I slapped her and I threatened to kill him. Well that’s terroristic threats and aggravated assault."
MORE: Hulk Hogan Showed Up At WWE Raw On Netflix And Got Booed Out Of The Building
Steiner ended up receiving a call from San Jose Police and the news later hit TMZ and many other outlets. He says he was very fortunate that the incident happened at the airport, because of the amount of cameras that were around. Steiner said it would have been a very tough case in court had there not been any video evidence to disprove the accusations that were made against him.
Scott Steiner's entire interview is now available with Chris Van Vliet on the Insight podcast page.
