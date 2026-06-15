Netflix Schedules Early Start Time for June 29 Raw Episode

The June 15 edition of Monday Night Raw is returning to its normal 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) start time following the first leg of the company's European tour, but broadcast adjustments are now being made for the ensuing two weeks.

Next week's edition of the Red Brand was always slated for a special 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT) start time with the Night of Champions go-home edition of WWE Raw taking place at The O2 in London, U.K. In addition, Netflix has now scheduled the June 29 edition of WWE's flagship show to start a couple of hours sooner.

Even though that episode of Raw will be taking place at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, the streaming giant currently has the broadcast scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT).

The June 29 WWE Raw will start early due to a double taping

The reason for the earlier start time is because WWE will be filming the Friday, July 3 edition of WWE SmackDown that same night in order to give talent and crew additional time off for the Independence Day holiday.

These two broadcasts will mark the first televised WWE events in Atlantic City in nearly 20 years, which had the president of the city's visitor's bureau elated at the time of the announcement in May.

“WWE’s return to Atlantic City marks another exciting chapter in our city’s ongoing evolution as a premier entertainment destination,” said Gary Musich, President and CEO of Visit Atlantic City.

“Atlantic City continues to deliver dynamic, year-round experiences for visitors. Hosting Monday Night Raw at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall underscores our commitment to bringing globally recognized events to the destination and reinforces the energy, excitement, and nonstop entertainment that define Atlantic City.”

Roman Reigns | WWE

After his appearance on the June 15 edition of WWE Raw, the next scheduled date for reigning World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns will be that Monday evening in Atlantic City.

The OTC is not scheduled to defend his title at Night of Champions on Saturday, June 27, but he's expected to be heavily featured during SummerSlam the first weekend in August.

Depending on who emerges from the tournament victorious, Reigns could be defending his title in Minneapolis against the 2026 King of the Ring winner. Oba Femi, Dominik Mysterio, Jey Uso and Je'Von Evans have all advanced to the semifinals, with the winner earning a shot at the world champion of their choosing.

Those semifinals match-ups will take place this week, starting tonight with Oba Femi taking on Dominik Mysterio.