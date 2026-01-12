Netflix Touts Massive WWE Viewership Numbers In 2025

WWE achieved massive viewership success on Netflix in 2025.

WWE began airing its flagship television product, WWE Raw, on Netflix at the start of the year, with it running on the streaming platform for 52 weeks last year. But the largest streaming platform in the world also aired all WWE Premium Live Events in international markets.

In a press release on Monday afternoon, Netflix touted the success of the partnership, but also highlighted the social and cultural impact that WWE had on its platform.

According to Netflix, members watched WWE content for 525 million hours in 2025. WWE Raw accounted for 340 million views, and the PLEs accounted for 185 million views. The report indicates that Raw averaged more than 3 million viewers weekly and ranked in the global top 10 for the company 47 of 52 weeks in the year.

Netflix highlights huge social impact from WWE in 2025

Netflix also highlighted the social impact WWE had on the company. WWE posts on Netflix-owned social media channels generated more than 5.8 billion impressions on over 8,000 posts in 2025.

Paul 'Triple H' Levesque | IMAGO / Future Image

After one year, WWE on Netflix accumulated 6.2 million followers across social media, generating 4.4 billion impressions. That footprint includes followers on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. The best performing social media clip was FC Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal reacting to a Randy Orton RKO during a live broadcast.

The first WWE Raw on Netflix episode featured a who's who of WWE stars, including The Rock, The Undertaker, and John Cena. On that show, Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan to capture the WWE Women's World Championship. In the main event, CM Punk defeated Seth Rollins in their first singles match ever.

Fast-forwarding a year, CM Punk wrestled in the main event of the one-year anniversary episode of WWE Raw on Netflix. Punk defended his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker, who was close to securing the championship, but a well-timed knee to the face blocked the Breakker spear. After, Punk hit Breakker with a GTS for the victory.

The one-year anniversary of Netflix this year also featured a women's tag team title match between The Kabuki Warriors and the team of Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley. Ripley and Sky beat Asuka and Kairi Sane to secure the championships.

WWE will be expanding its partnership with Netflix in 2026. At the beginning of the year, Netflix became the home for WWE library content.

