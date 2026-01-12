The Young Bucks Tease AEW Retirement

Are The Young Bucks priming their fan base for their retirement?

The Young Bucks have been a central act in AEW since the company began in 2019. The Bucks and Cody Rhodes set a record by running an independent pro wrestling show in front of 10,000 fans in 2018. That feat caught the attention of Tony Khan, and the rest was history.

Alongside Rhodes and Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks announced the creation of AEW and were instantly signed not only as tag team wrestlers, but as Executive Vice Presidents of the company.

The Young Bucks were independent wrestling pioneers before their run in AEW. Matt and Nick Jackson performed all over the world and were innovative in their business ventures tied to their wrestling careers. The Bucks had their merchandise inside Hot Topic locations and even released a specialty sneaker.

The Bucks also created Being The Elite, which was a weekly YouTube show that lived on the outskirts of reality and goofiness as The Bucks navigated the road. The show took a hiatus with The Dark Order taking over the show in 2023. That show then went on hiatus in August of 2024.

The Young Bucks using Being The Elite to tease retirement from pro wrestling

The Young Bucks are back | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

The Young Bucks brought the show back in August of 2025 and it documented their experiences after losing their AEW EVP titles in a match at All In Texas. On the most recent episode of the show, The Young Bucks teased their own retirement.

In a backstage moment, both Nick and Matt Jackson were shown in their locker room. Nick Jackson told Matt that he didn't know how much more he and his brother could keep up their current pace. Matt responded and told Nick that they had one last babyface run in them.

The Young Bucks have held the AEW World Tag Team Championships on three different occasions. They're also two time AEW World Trios Champions with Kenny Omega.

In addition to holding AEW gold, The Bucks have held tag team championships for New Japan Pro Wrestling, PWG, Ring of Honor, and countless other independent promotions around the world.

Last week on AEW Dynamite, The Bucks joined Jack Perry at the last minute to assist him in a trios tag team match against The Demand. The Bucks and Perry won the match, but were taken out by The Don Callis Family after it. The Bucks infamously turned down an offer from Callis to join his faction.

