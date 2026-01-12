RVD Sent Finn Balor The Perfect Social Media Post

Protect Rob Van Dam at all costs.

The ECW icon and WWE Hall of Famer produced a tweet for the ages earlier today off the back of learning about Finn Balor's training habits.

Finn Balor unjoys high spots during training

Finn Balor | Netflix

During a recent appearance on Cody Rhodes' "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" podcast, Balor revealed that he enjoyed smoking weed while training after The American Nightmare had shared a story about how he smokes a cigar during his cardio training.

In a bygone era, such a public admission would have been unthinkable. Especially when you consider major WWE superstars have been dealt 30 and 60 day suspensions for wellness policy violations related to marijuana use in the past, with major pushes coming to a screeching halt as a result.

Perhaps the most notable? The 2006 suspension of then WWE and ECW Champion Rob Van Dam.

Van Dam's love of - to quote Robert De Niro in 2000's comedy classic Meet The Parents - puffing the magic dragon, was always notoriously public knowledge throughout the late '90s and early '00s. It was alluded to in WWE promos, if not directly acknowledged.

However, that being the case, when RVD and Sabu were arrested in Hanging Rock, Ohio, in the summer of 2006 and found to be in possession of marijuana, management was quick to strip Mr. Monday Night of both his WWE and ECW Titles.

Funnily enough, Van Dam's WWE Title victory over John Cena at WWE One Night Stand 2006, inside the Manhattan Center, was referenced in another Cody Rhodes' podcast, when Academy Award nominee Timothée Chalamet referenced the show as his favorite of all time and also brought up Van Dam's marijuana bust.

And while The Whole F'N Show would never scale the heights of World Championship level again in WWE, he has still gone on to become a Hall of Famer within the company and a huge advocate for the use of marijuana both recreationally and medicinally.

Which explains why he was so keen to meet up with Balor when the Irishman recently announced he was going training.

In the wake of his viral podcast reveal, Balor asked his followers on X if they wanted to go training, to which Van Dam replied, "Bro I'm already here. Where are you?"

Who wants to go training? — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) January 9, 2026

Bro I’m already here. Where are you? https://t.co/OgjZAsAUGd — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) January 11, 2026

The reply was note perfect from the former ECW Television Champion, drawing almost 500 retweets, over 9,000 likes and almost 3000,000 views at the time of writing.

Even more perfect was the fact RVD actually replied two days after Balor posted the initial message. Presumably because he was busy hitting some high spots of his own on the 9th and 10th of January.

Like I said, protect Rob Van Dam at all costs. A national treasure.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

Legendary Commentator Believes It's "WWE Or Nothing" For Chris Jericho

Rikishi Criticizes New Reality Regarding WWE Tickets And Prices

Major Update On LA Knight's Imminent Return To WWE Raw

Rhea Ripley, CM Punk And More Announced For January 12 WWE Raw