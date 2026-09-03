New Creative Reportedly Discussed for WWE Raw Star on Expiring Contract

Another member of the Monday Night Raw women's division is reportedly working on an expiring contract, but the WWE creative team has apparently been discussing her return to television.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported earlier this year that multi-time WWE Women's Champion Bayley is set to hit free agency by the end of this year, and that she would garner heavy interest on the open market if she ultimately chooses not to re-sign with the company.

The Role Model has not been seen on WWE programming since she lost to Lyra Valkyria at Saturday Night's Main Event inside of Madison Square Garden back in July, but it's been even longer since Ivy Nile performed on live television.

New details have emerged on Ivy Nile's WWE contract

The former member of American Made last competed on the March 9 edition of WWE Raw, where she came up short in a gauntlet match to crown a new No. 1 Contender for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. She's primarily been featured on recorded episodes of Main Event ever since.

Fans of Ivy Nile will be happy to hear that her creative hiatus may be coming to an end here in the near future, but then again, so may her time with WWE. Sean Ross Sapp has now learned that Nile's current deal with the company is quickly nearing it's expiration date.

"Sources indicated to Fightful that Ivy Nile’s WWE contract is set to expire this fall. We’ve not learned if a new deal has been reached or even offered. However, there were creative plans for her being discussed in recent months that would indicate WWE would want to retain her."

Ivy Nile | Netflix

It was also noted to Ross Sapp that a new creative direction for Nile has been in the works for some time, and would represent a major change for her, but no specifics were provided. An exact end date for her WWE contract is not known at this time either.

WWE first signed Nile to a developmental deal after offering her a tryout in the spring of 2024. She would spend three years honing her skills in NXT before graduating to Monday Night Raw alongside The Creed Brothers.

The trio eventually aligned themselves with Chad Gable to form the heel stable of American Made, but their usage on television slowly started to dwindle following Gable's shoulder injury last year.

Upon his return, Gable turned babyface and won the Men's Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam. The Creeds have since returned to NXT. We'll have to wait and see what the future holds for Ivy Nile.