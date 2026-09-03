New Creative Reportedly Discussed for WWE Raw Star on Expiring Contract
Another member of the Monday Night Raw women's division is reportedly working on an expiring contract, but the WWE creative team has apparently been discussing her return to television.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported earlier this year that multi-time WWE Women's Champion Bayley is set to hit free agency by the end of this year, and that she would garner heavy interest on the open market if she ultimately chooses not to re-sign with the company.
The Role Model has not been seen on WWE programming since she lost to Lyra Valkyria at Saturday Night's Main Event inside of Madison Square Garden back in July, but it's been even longer since Ivy Nile performed on live television.
New details have emerged on Ivy Nile's WWE contract
The former member of American Made last competed on the March 9 edition of WWE Raw, where she came up short in a gauntlet match to crown a new No. 1 Contender for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. She's primarily been featured on recorded episodes of Main Event ever since.
Fans of Ivy Nile will be happy to hear that her creative hiatus may be coming to an end here in the near future, but then again, so may her time with WWE. Sean Ross Sapp has now learned that Nile's current deal with the company is quickly nearing it's expiration date.
"Sources indicated to Fightful that Ivy Nile’s WWE contract is set to expire this fall. We’ve not learned if a new deal has been reached or even offered. However, there were creative plans for her being discussed in recent months that would indicate WWE would want to retain her."
It was also noted to Ross Sapp that a new creative direction for Nile has been in the works for some time, and would represent a major change for her, but no specifics were provided. An exact end date for her WWE contract is not known at this time either.
WWE first signed Nile to a developmental deal after offering her a tryout in the spring of 2024. She would spend three years honing her skills in NXT before graduating to Monday Night Raw alongside The Creed Brothers.
The trio eventually aligned themselves with Chad Gable to form the heel stable of American Made, but their usage on television slowly started to dwindle following Gable's shoulder injury last year.
Upon his return, Gable turned babyface and won the Men's Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam. The Creeds have since returned to NXT. We'll have to wait and see what the future holds for Ivy Nile.
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino