New No. 1 Contender For WWE Women's Championship Crowned on SmackDown
Naomi busted out nearly every move in her arsenal to try and knock off her good friend Bayley for only the second time in her career, but the Role Model once again found a way to pick up a big victory.
The former WWE Women's Champion utilized a Bayley to Belly and flying elbow off the top rope to score the pinfall and earn a trip to Bad Blood in Atlanta.
Nia Jax, who was already going through some things after losing last week's tornado tag match, will now have to give Bayley her highly coveted rematch for the WWE Women's Championship next Saturday night.
Tiffany Stratton better hope the Queen of the Ring emerges victorious at Bad Blood, or Nia many not stop the assault the next time she puts hands on Miss Money in the Bank.
Understandably, Naomi seemed extremely disappointed in tonight's outcome. It's now back to the drawing board as she tries to end a singles Championship drought that dates back to 2017.
Full 9/27 SmackDown Results:
- Bayley defeateds Naomi to become the No. 1 Contender for the WWE Women's Championship
- Carmelo Hayes defeated Andrade after LA Knight provided an unintended distraction; Series is tied 3-3.
- WWE announces the return of AJ Styles next Friday on SmackDown
Still to come tonight on SmackDown:
- Michin vs. Piper Niven
- Kevin Owens & Randy Orton vs. Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu
