John Cena To Appear On Season Premier Of The Simpsons
WWE legend John Cena is set to appear as a guest star on the upcoming season premier of The Simpsons.
The episode, "Bart's Birthday", marks the 36th season premier for the show, and will air on FOX this Sunday, September 29th.
The announcement was made on X/Twitter this afternoon.
A big episode needs even bigger guest stars.
Don't miss @JohnCena and more on the season premiere of #TheSimpsons this Sunday on @FOXTV! Next day on @hulu.
Cena isn't the first WWE legend to appear on the show. Way back on season 8, WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart appeared on an episode called "The Old Man and the Lisa".
Earlier this year Cena announced his WWE retirement tour, which will span 40 dates across 2025.
