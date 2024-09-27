WWE Announces December Live Holiday Tour Events
Today, WWE announced nine live events to take place during the company's December holiday tour.
The full list of events announced are below:
Thursday, Dec. 26
WWE Live Holiday Tour
Vystar Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Jacksonville, FL
Friday, Dec. 27
Friday Night SmackDown
Amalie Arena
Tampa, FL
WWE Live Holiday Tour
PPG Paints Arena
Pittsburgh, PA
Saturday, Dec. 28
WWE Live Holiday Tour
CFG Bank Arena
Baltimore, MD
WWE Live Holiday Tour
Kia Center
Orlando, FL
Sunday, Dec. 29
WWE Live Holiday Tour
Allstate Arena
Chicago, IL
WWE Live Holiday Tour
Kaseya Center
Miami, FL
Monday, Dec. 30
Monday Night Raw
Toyota Center
Houston, TX
WWE Live Holiday Tour
Little Caesars Arena
Detroit, MI
This year will mark the first time since 2009 (and during the pandemic in 2020) where a live show won't be held at Madison Square Garden in December.
Many of the cities on this years tour were also featured in last year's, which made stops in New York City, Jacksonville, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Chicago, Orlando, Miami, Houston and Detroit.
