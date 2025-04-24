New Report Details When & Who Made The Call To Turn John Cena Heel At WWE Elimination Chamber
As the dust still settles from a wild WrestleMania 41 weekend in Las Vegas, more information continues to surface surrounding the build to this year's 'Showcase of the Immortals.'
The top program culminated in John Cena winning his 17th World Championship in the main event this past Sunday night, with a major assist from rapper Travis Scott.
The Rock was not in Sin City for the big moment, despite being heavily involved in Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber. The Final Boss told Pat McAfee why he wasn't there earlier this week, and now we have a better understanding of why WWE didn't wait a little longer to pull the trigger on Cena's betrayal of Cody Rhodes.
"There was the decision about John Cena on the day of [Elimination Chamber] on whether the turn was going to be that day or whether they were going to save the turn for WrestleMania. That was John Cena's decision. He made the call to do it. Levesque makes the final call, but John Cena was the one."
Veteran pro wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer was the one who was able to shine some light on the decision making process during the run up to Elimination Chamber.
On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer recalled the late schedule adjustment for the Chamber prior to going on the air last month in Toronto.
"If you remember the day of the show, the segment with Dwayne was originally going to be after the first or second match, it was not going to be after the [Chamber]. That's because they were not going to be doing the turn that night, the turn was going to be at Mania. And then John wanted to do the turn that night, so they moved the segment to the end of the show."
The last real WWE Champion has 27 dates remaining on his retirement tour. A first title defense has not been scheduled, but if what happened this past Monday night was any indication, John Cena has one last date with Randy Orton in the very near future. Perhaps as soon as Backlash next month in St. Louis.
