Randy Orton Shocked By How Much Fans Paid For WrestleMania 41 Tickets
Randy Orton took part in his 20th WrestleMania this past weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada at WrestleMania 41.
During the time since his first match at WrestleMania 20 (2004), fans have seen WWE ticket prices skyrocket across the board, and this year's WrestleMania was the most expensive to attend in history.
A video has surfaced online of Orton meeting some fans in Las Vegas. He asks them about attending the show and can't believe how much they paid for their lower level seats to WrestleMania 41.
"It's embarrassing, so much f****** money for a seat," Orton responds, exasperated when the fans tell him they spent $30,000 on tickets.
When tickets were initially put on sale for WrestleMania 41, the cheapest ticket came in at $450. The highest priced tickets were over $10,000. Keep in mind, fans wanting to attend both nights had to buy two tickets.
WWE did offer some two-day combo tickets. A two day ticket for the front row came in at $16,469 (per Cultaholic).
Wrestling fans have seen WWE's ticket prices increase over the years, but the price increases have become more drastic after WWE merged with UFC to form TKO Group Holdings (2023). The last WrestleMania that sold tickets prior to the merger (WrestleMania 39) had a max ticket price of $1,000 and the cheapest tickets were $35.
WWE did lower ticket prices slightly in the days prior to this year's event in an effort to sell the remaining seats. They also opened up some "limited view" seats behind the stage which sold for a minimum price of $150.
Orton was victorious at WrestleMania 41, taking on a mystery opponent who turned out to be Joe Hendry.
