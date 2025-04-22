The Rock Reveals Why He Wasn't At WWE WrestleMania 41
Despite being a catalyst for the John Cena heel turn at Elimination Chamber earlier this year, The Rock said it was his call to not be involved in the build to WrestleMania or the WrestleMania main event itself on Sunday night.
Speaking to Pat McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show, The Rock said after establishing the idea of Cody Rhodes potentially selling his soul to him, he was the one that decided it was in the best interest of a heel John Cena to chase his 17th world championship without The Final Boss.
"We've established this idea of Cody's soul, we can always come back to it, I did feel -- and I made the call, I don't want to be involved in that (Cena's chase for 17)," The Rock said to Pat McAfee regarding not be in involved in WrestleMania.
"Step back and let The Final Boss step back into the shadows. Let all that spotlight go on John. Let it go to Cody. Let's not make it about Cody's soul or John's soul. Let's let them do what they do.
"I called John and spoke to him. I called Cody and I said, I think The Final Boss's work is done. We just pulled off the greatest angle in the history of pro wrestling -- other than Hulk Hogan turning heel. I said, this is amazing. We have six weeks. Now, let's build and you guys crush it. I'll be right there with you and I'm always here if you need me, but I think it's best for The Final Boss not to be involved in that finish."
Reports late last year suggested that The Rock would not be involved at WrestleMania this year, but The Rock shot those down with harshly worded social media messages. When The Rock was involved in the John Cena heel turn, it appeared that a WrestleMania appearance would be inevitable.
In the main event of WrestleMania night two, John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes with the help of Travis Scott to win the Undisputed WWE Championship.
