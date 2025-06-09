New Report Explains Why R-Truth Is Switching Back To His Real Name of Ron Killings
R-Truth may have built his modern day reputation on being a comic relief act on the WWE roster, but it would appear that Truth's days of slapstick are behind him as he readies himself for one final run.
Following Truth's jaw dropping return at Money In The Bank on Saturday night, it was noted how he was referred to by his real name, Ron Killings, on WWE's social media afterwards.
Of course, the artist formerly(?) known as R-Truth went by his real name for years, and was crowned NWA World Heavyweight Champion in TNA as Ron 'The Truth' Killings.
However, since returning to WWE in 2008, Killings has been known as R-Truth. It would appear those days are over. At least for now.
After costing John Cena and Logan Paul their Money In The Bank main event against Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso, Truth appeared far more serious than he has done in previous feuds. His attack of Cena, including a shot to the head with the WWE Title belt, was much more violent than the light hearted fare we have come to expect from Truth during his recent programs over the last 12 months or so with The Miz and Judgement Day.
This, it would appear, is by design. After signing his new deal this week, bringing him back to WWE after his shocking release at the end of last week, it appears Truth is now going by Killings as. Per Fightful Select's reports, Killings wants one serious last run before calling time on his career.
Regarding the merchandise that went on sale immediately after Money In The Bank, Fightful also report that the t-shirt has been ready to go for months and Killings even wore it on TV in February.
TNA and GCW had been interested in bringing Killings in after it was revealed WWE were not going to renew his old deal, with his new contract only being signed late last week ahead of his return. There is no word at the time of writing of how long the new deal is for, however.
(H/T Fightful Select)
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
R-Truth Thanks WWE Fans And Clears The Air About WWE Contract Situation
The Reported Truth When It Comes To R-Truth's WWE Contract Situation
The Wrestling World Reacts To R-Truth's Shocking Return At WWE Money In The Bank 2025