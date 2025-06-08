WWE Hall of Famer Returning To Raw This Monday
With a major show on the horizon in July, WWE are bringing in extra firepower to boost interest in it even further.
It was recently confirmed that WWE would be producing a second ever all female Premium Live Event, with the return of Evolution for the first time since 2018.
And the return of a major show demands the return of a major name. So step forward Nikki Bella to help lead the charge towards what will surely be one of the biggest shows of the year.
It was confirmed during Money In The Bank tonight that Bella - a WWE Hall of Famer alongside her identical twin sister Brie - would be on Raw this coming Monday night, surely with an Evolution match or appearance in mind.
Evolution will take place on Sunday, July 13 as part of a huge triple bill in Atlanta for WWE that weekend, which will also see Saturday Night's Main Event and NXT's Great American Bash emanate from State Farm Arena and Center Stage Theater, respectively, in A-Town the day before.
Bella headlined the first Evolution, in 2018, where she was defeated by Ronda Rousey in an unsuccessful attempt at capturing the WWE Raw Women's Championship. Her last WWE match came during a surprise appearance during this year's Royal Rumble, where she eliminated Bayley before being dumped over the top rope by Nia Jax.
The former Divas Champion officially retired from in-ring competition in 2019 and has pursued multiple ventures outside of wrestling since, making sporadic appearances for WWE in the meantime.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Officially Confirms Location For WrestleMania 42
Sons Of Three WWE Hall Of Famers Highlight New NIL Class
Becky Lynch Wins Women's Intercontinental Championship At WWE Money In The Bank 2025