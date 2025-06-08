The Reported Truth When It Comes To R-Truth's WWE Contract Situation
Despite what Paul 'Triple H' Levesque said during the Money in the Bank Post Show Press Conference, all signs point to R-Truth's contract situation being a shoot that turned into a work. A vastly different series of events than being a work from jump.
WWE's Chief Content Officer claimed late Saturday night that the 53-year-old's contract situation was, "all part of the show." A frankly stunning claim.
R-Truth's social media post last Sunday being the start of some elaborate ploy would have required the top brass in WWE to pull the wool over the eyes of nearly every talent and staff member in the company, in addition to members of the wrestling media and fans across the globe.
The move also would have required the manipulation of the real life terminations of Carlito and Sarah Logan, who were also informed that their WWE contracts were not being renewed last week.
The reported truth when it comes to R-Truth, real name Ron Killings, is that the company miscalculated his value to WWE and reversed course after overwhelming backlash from fans and WWE talent alike. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select was able to shine some more light on the situation.
"A number of talent noted to Fightful that they spoke with R-Truth, and specified repeatedly that the situation was not a work. We're told that there were "many tears" over Killings' departure, and he was flooded with phone calls and messages, and that Killings seemed "shocked and kind of disgusted, as we all were.'"
Killings himself has even publicly stated that his contract situation was not a work, while behind the scenes, one talent informed Sean Ross Sapp that he may have taken issue with the 'very cold and impersonal way' that he was informed that he'd be let go from WWE after a 17 year run.
"We're told that Killings actually ignored many of WWE's approaches during the week, until Nick Khan took over and called Killings to work out a new deal. We're told that the deal was a "meeting halfway" situation."
When it comes to potentially working over the locker room, some talent were adamant that Killings would never do that to them. Also, it was relayed to SRS that Triple H knows that lying to the entire locker room would be in 'horrible taste.' Even if he has no issues misleading or lying to the media.
