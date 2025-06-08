The Wrestling World Reacts To R-Truth's Shocking Return At WWE Money In The Bank 2025
R-Truth was told last weekend by WWE officials that the company would not be renewing his contract. Truth took to social media to reveal the news and messages of support from peers, colleagues, and fans started to pour in.
The support messages turned to fan chants at WWE shows all week long with "We Want Truth" chants in the crowds for WWE Raw, NXT, and Smackdown this week. Saturday night at the WWE Money in the Bank PLE in Los Angeles, Truth returned to the company in a very big way.
During the main event tag team match that saw Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso defeat John Cena and Logan Paul, Truth returned and clocked Cena with the championship belt to help Rhodes and Uso win the match.
After his return, social media exploded in response to Truth's return to the company.
Pat McAfee wrote:
"T’S R-TRUTH- @PatMcAfeeShow
R-TRUTH IS HERE #MITB"
Bully Ray commented:
Always trust your Uncle Bully…I will always tell you the truth.- @bullyray5150
#MITB
This fan couldn't hold back his excitement, tweeting:
HOLY SHIT!!!!! LETSS FUCKINGG GOOOO!!!!!!!!- @theJordanbyrd
R TRUTH IS BACK!!!!!
#MITB
The MLB even got in on the action by posting a meme.
Seeing R-Truth return out of nowhere at Money in the Bank- @MLB
IF IT HAPPENED ORGANICALLY OR WE GOT WORKED?! IT DOESN’T MATTER!!!!- @_kennythoughts
THIS IS AMAZING!!!! R-TRUTH IS BACK!!!!
WWE/TKO didn’t expect the fallout from letting R. Truth go. 22 million views on a tweet got their attention though.- @RockAndRoman
Upon his return to WWE, the company released new merchandise for Ron Killings -- Truth's real name. Truth hasn't gone by that name since his run in TNA prior to his second run in WWE.
The two Money in the Bank winners this year were Naomi and Seth Rollins. Both now have guaranteed championship matches within the next 12 months.
