Wrestling On FanNation

The Wrestling World Reacts To R-Truth's Shocking Return At WWE Money In The Bank 2025

R-Truth... I mean Ron Killings is back!

Zack Heydorn

WWE.com

R-Truth is back in the WWE.

R-Truth was told last weekend by WWE officials that the company would not be renewing his contract. Truth took to social media to reveal the news and messages of support from peers, colleagues, and fans started to pour in.

The support messages turned to fan chants at WWE shows all week long with "We Want Truth" chants in the crowds for WWE Raw, NXT, and Smackdown this week. Saturday night at the WWE Money in the Bank PLE in Los Angeles, Truth returned to the company in a very big way.

During the main event tag team match that saw Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso defeat John Cena and Logan Paul, Truth returned and clocked Cena with the championship belt to help Rhodes and Uso win the match.

After his return, social media exploded in response to Truth's return to the company.

Pat McAfee wrote:

"T’S R-TRUTH

R-TRUTH IS HERE #MITB"

@PatMcAfeeShow

Bully Ray commented:

Always trust your Uncle Bully…I will always tell you the truth.
#MITB

@bullyray5150

This fan couldn't hold back his excitement, tweeting:

HOLY SHIT!!!!! LETSS FUCKINGG GOOOO!!!!!!!!
R TRUTH IS BACK!!!!!
#MITB

@theJordanbyrd

The MLB even got in on the action by posting a meme.

Seeing R-Truth return out of nowhere at Money in the Bank

@MLB

IF IT HAPPENED ORGANICALLY OR WE GOT WORKED?! IT DOESN’T MATTER!!!!

THIS IS AMAZING!!!! R-TRUTH IS BACK!!!!

@_kennythoughts

WWE/TKO didn’t expect the fallout from letting R. Truth go. 22 million views on a tweet got their attention though.

@RockAndRoman

Upon his return to WWE, the company released new merchandise for Ron Killings -- Truth's real name. Truth hasn't gone by that name since his run in TNA prior to his second run in WWE.

The two Money in the Bank winners this year were Naomi and Seth Rollins. Both now have guaranteed championship matches within the next 12 months.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

Seth Rollins Wins The 2025 Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Naomi Wins Women's WWE Money In The Bank 2025 Ladder Match

Becky Lynch Wins Women's Intercontinental Championship At WWE Money In The Bank 2025

WWE Officially Confirms Location For WrestleMania 42

Published
Zack Heydorn
ZACK HEYDORN

Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for nine years. He's a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon. You can follow Zack on

Home/WWE